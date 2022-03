Home prices rose a record-setting 18.8% nationally and 19.2% in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to one widely watching benchmark. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of national property values continued to show house hunters will to pay up for housing in the pandemic era. The national gain compares to a 10.4% jump in 2020 and a 3.7% increase in 2019. L.A.-O.C. prices rose 10% increase in 2020 and a 2.6% in 2019.

