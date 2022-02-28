ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

How Elon Musk is Getting Involved With the Ukraine Crisis

By Chloe Arrojado
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OGND_0eROtWWn00

On Saturday, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX’s Starlink service was active in Ukraine after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded with Musk to provide the European country with Starlink stations.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.

Fedorov compared Musk's space ambitions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tweeting, "While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" He then asked Musk for Starlink stations in order to "address sane Russians to stand."

Related: Bitcoin Plummets Below $40,000 as Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine Escalate

Russia's invasion has significantly affected Ukraine's internet connectivity, especially in heavily fought areas like the southern and eastern parts of the country. Internet-monitoring organization NetBlocks told Reuters that connectivity to Ukraine's main internet provider dropped below 20% of normal levels before returning to higher levels last Friday morning. NetBlocks Director Alp Toker told the outlet that the group found national connectivity at 87% of ordinary levels, reflecting service disruptions, population flight and the shuttering of homes and businesses.

It's unclear how effective Starlink's satellites will be. According to the Verge , Starlink "requires near-perfect line of sight to its satellites, which are often fairly low in the sky," noting that trees, buildings and even poles can easily obstruct signal.

However, the internet has been a crucial avenue for Ukraine to connect with people beyond its borders. Ordinary people have been using social media platforms like TikTok to report on events happening in the country, while speeches from government officials like Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky have gone viral.

Ukraine hasn’t suffered a nationwide blackout yet, though the ongoing conflict brings worry of potential internet outages.

Related: Elon Musk Loses Spot in $200 Billion Club as Net Worth Plummets Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European#Ukrainian#Russians#Tensions Between#Reuters#Verge#Tiktok
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy