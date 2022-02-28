ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jennifer Aydin Says Everything She’s Done To Margaret Josephs Has Been In Response To Something Margaret Did First

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMYvW_0eROs9jc00

The feud continues! I was expecting this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey to be much different. I thought it would mostly focus on Teresa Giudice’s love bubble with fiancé Luis Ruelas . We saw from the trailer that Margaret Josephs had a lot to do with that drama. But what I wasn’t prepared for was Marge to come out swinging at Jennifer Aydin . In the very first episode ! Marge threw out the bomb that she knows Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin cheated on her . Marge’s reasoning was that she was sick of Jen bragging about her life. And that Jen was a hypocrite for calling Marge a home wrecker for all these years .

Now Jennifer is defending herself against Marge’s reasoning. And argues that she’s not the hypocrite because she isn’t the one who did the cheating.

Jen recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and explained of her previous attacks on Marge , “I wasn’t mad that she was a cheater. And I know now that I didn’t articulate it in that way. I think I was just annoyed or irritated at the way that she boasted about it, because [her now-husband, Joe Benigno’s ] got an ex-wife somewhere — and she has an ex-husband and she has stepchildren — and doesn’t she know how hurtful this is to constantly repeat it over and over? I would be very hurt if my husband bragged about this infidelity.”

Jen insisted, “I just kept wondering what was her purpose on just almost making it a headline, like it was funny, and things that she would say on camera that she knows people are going to see.” She added, “Like, we were at a party last year and she was saying how Joe used to wash the stench of her off before he went home to his wife, or something to that effect. And I was just like, just don’t talk like that. Like just be respectful. It’s TMI. We don’t need to know. We got it.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aydin Doesn’t Believe Margaret Josephs Knew About Bill Aydin’s Affair For As Long As She’s Claimed

Jen also believes that Marge revealing Bill’s affair in the premiere episode was “premeditated.” She thinks it’s because of her actions both at the reunion and on social media . Jennifer confirmed, “I’m sure she was planning it.” She added, “Like, what, are you trying to embarrass me in the public? Trying to gang up on me? I’m not going to take that. So that’s one of the reasons why it ignited me to call Margaret a snake.”

She then admitted, “I get why she did it. I don’t think the way she went about it was right. Like, if she really wanted to do me a solid, she could have called me up and said, ‘Listen, I have this information. I’m going to bring it out. I’m going to say it…’ maybe giving me the opportunity to say to my own voice, in my own way. I was very ambushed and I felt like I was very caught off guard.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aydin Shares RHONJ Footage To Prove Margaret Josephs Is A Hypocrite For Sharing Bill Aydin Affair On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

In continuing to defend herself, Jennifer maintained, “Everything that I’ve done to Margaret has actually been in retaliation to what she’s done to me. It’s just, for some reason, the audience likes to start at me first.” She concluded, “But if you could just backtrack to the core, to the beginning of it all, you’ll see that at the end of the day, it’s Margaret usually saying something to me where I say something in retaliation.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MARGE HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE INSTIGATOR WITH JEN? WHY DO YOU THINK MARGE DECIDED TO REVEAL THE AFFAIR IN THE SEASON PREMIERE? ARE YOU TEAM JEN OR TEAM MARGE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jennifer Aydin Says Everything She’s Done To Margaret Josephs Has Been In Response To Something Margaret Did First appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 6

Related
Reality Tea

Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Separated After Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County

Dr. Jen Armstrong has been a pretty nonexistent presence on her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Aside from a brief sparring with fellow newbie, Noella Bergener, we haven’t even seen much of Dr. Jen. It wasn’t even until the latest episode that we really saw her deeper interactions with her castmates. She […] The post Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Separated After Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow’s Husband Terry Dubrow Explains Why He Forgave Nicole James So Easily For Suing Him In The Past

This season of Real Housewives of Orange County started off pretty promising. The big drama kicked off on episode two. A recently returned Heather Dubrow lost her sh** over some gossip about her friend, Nicole James. And all roads led back to Shannon Beador. We watched Shannon tell Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson over lunch that […] The post Heather Dubrow’s Husband Terry Dubrow Explains Why He Forgave Nicole James So Easily For Suing Him In The Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Margaret Josephs Was “Relentless” Going After Teresa Giudice; Hates Being In The Middle Of Their Feud

Ok so I think it’s fairly safe to assume that we are going to spend all of season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey watching everyone fight with Teresa Giudice. Teresa is currently delusional about her relationship in a “love bubble” with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. And while her castmates all slap on a smile and […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Margaret Josephs Was “Relentless” Going After Teresa Giudice; Hates Being In The Middle Of Their Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Feels “Sorry For” Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Video After Seeing Video That Surfaced

Real Housewives of Orange County is delivering some goodness for the first time in a long time. Heather Dubrow is back like it’s 2014 again, going after Shannon Beador and making “scripted threats” from her high horse. For the first time ever, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are interesting to watch, and Noella Bergener is giving us almost too much. Point being, […] The post Tamra Judge Feels “Sorry For” Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Video After Seeing Video That Surfaced appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Joe Benigno
Person
Teresa Giudice
Reality Tea

Jennifer Aydin Says Daughter’s Guidance Counselor Approached Her About The Affair; Asks Fans Not To Ask Her Kids About It

Jennifer Aydin is not off to a good start on this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Ever since Margaret Josephs let her know she was aware of Bill Aydin’s past cheating, things quickly spiraled out of control. Some fans think Marge is being cruel. Others think this is Jen’s payback for being so nasty […] The post Jennifer Aydin Says Daughter’s Guidance Counselor Approached Her About The Affair; Asks Fans Not To Ask Her Kids About It appeared first on Reality Tea.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Man Involved In Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas’ Infamous Viral Video Explains The Meaning Behind It

Teresa Giudice might not want her “love bubble” popped, but that’s not going to stop people from talking. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been facing some major criticism when it comes to her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. There were already rumors out there about him. Things that her castmates apparently tried to […] The post Man Involved In Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas’ Infamous Viral Video Explains The Meaning Behind It appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Distractify

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Jennifer Aydin's Husband Is a Millionaire Doctor

If you're a fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, odds are that you're very familiar with one of its biggest stars, Jennifer Aydin. And if you're aware of who Jennifer is, you more than likely also know a fair bit about her husband, Bill Aydin. The duo have been a constant fixture on the hit reality show for some time now and have exposed millions of viewers to the nuances of their private life.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Teddi Mellencamp Says Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Slid Into Her DMs To Trash The Former Playboy Playmate

Shanna Moakler has tried desperately to present a happy and loving relationship with her on-off boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, but Teddi Mellencamp may have just blown her cover. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum says she and the ex-wife of Blink-182's Travis Barker got close while filming the currently airing season of Celebrity Big Brother.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Meghan King Says Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Was “Very Dismissive To” Her On Real Housewives Of Orange County Episodes

Meghan King has come a long way from her marriage to Jim Edmonds. I know. Her quickie marriage and split from Cuffe Biden Owens doesn’t exactly help her case. But Meghan is busy trying to learn from the mistakes she made during her 5 year marriage to Jim. The former Real Housewives of Orange County […] The post Meghan King Says Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Was “Very Dismissive To” Her On Real Housewives Of Orange County Episodes appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pregnant '90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Divorce on Valentine's Day

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Michael Jessen, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reports the Brazil native filed for dissolution of marriage on Valentine's Day in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The former TLC couple announced in October that they had split, and Custodio, 23, is now expecting her first child with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Who from RHOBH She Would've Brought on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip famously brought Housewives from four different franchises together for one unforgettable getaway. The Peacock original series, which is currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo, follows The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and The Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer as they have fun in the sun, glamorous dinners, and, of course, some drama while vacationing together in Turks and Caicos.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy