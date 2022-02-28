Jennifer Aydin Says Everything She’s Done To Margaret Josephs Has Been In Response To Something Margaret Did First

The feud continues! I was expecting this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey to be much different. I thought it would mostly focus on Teresa Giudice’s love bubble with fiancé Luis Ruelas . We saw from the trailer that Margaret Josephs had a lot to do with that drama. But what I wasn’t prepared for was Marge to come out swinging at Jennifer Aydin . In the very first episode ! Marge threw out the bomb that she knows Jennifer’s husband Bill Aydin cheated on her . Marge’s reasoning was that she was sick of Jen bragging about her life. And that Jen was a hypocrite for calling Marge a home wrecker for all these years .

Now Jennifer is defending herself against Marge’s reasoning. And argues that she’s not the hypocrite because she isn’t the one who did the cheating.

Jen recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and explained of her previous attacks on Marge , “I wasn’t mad that she was a cheater. And I know now that I didn’t articulate it in that way. I think I was just annoyed or irritated at the way that she boasted about it, because [her now-husband, Joe Benigno’s ] got an ex-wife somewhere — and she has an ex-husband and she has stepchildren — and doesn’t she know how hurtful this is to constantly repeat it over and over? I would be very hurt if my husband bragged about this infidelity.”

Jen insisted, “I just kept wondering what was her purpose on just almost making it a headline, like it was funny, and things that she would say on camera that she knows people are going to see.” She added, “Like, we were at a party last year and she was saying how Joe used to wash the stench of her off before he went home to his wife, or something to that effect. And I was just like, just don’t talk like that. Like just be respectful. It’s TMI. We don’t need to know. We got it.”

Jen also believes that Marge revealing Bill’s affair in the premiere episode was “premeditated.” She thinks it’s because of her actions both at the reunion and on social media . Jennifer confirmed, “I’m sure she was planning it.” She added, “Like, what, are you trying to embarrass me in the public? Trying to gang up on me? I’m not going to take that. So that’s one of the reasons why it ignited me to call Margaret a snake.”

She then admitted, “I get why she did it. I don’t think the way she went about it was right. Like, if she really wanted to do me a solid, she could have called me up and said, ‘Listen, I have this information. I’m going to bring it out. I’m going to say it…’ maybe giving me the opportunity to say to my own voice, in my own way. I was very ambushed and I felt like I was very caught off guard.”

In continuing to defend herself, Jennifer maintained, “Everything that I’ve done to Margaret has actually been in retaliation to what she’s done to me. It’s just, for some reason, the audience likes to start at me first.” She concluded, “But if you could just backtrack to the core, to the beginning of it all, you’ll see that at the end of the day, it’s Margaret usually saying something to me where I say something in retaliation.”

