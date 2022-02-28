ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Rose Apologizes For Calling Mary Cosby A “Predator” On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

By Kay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlHxX_0eROrZOE00

Despite a stellar season, one of the storylines on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City left us hanging. I’m talking about Mary Cosby and the allegations of her being a cult leader at her church . Although it was teased , we saw little of Mary’s church or her interactions there. Viewers got one episode of a former church member telling Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks about his negative experience with Mary’s church. And only Jen Shah showed up to one of Mary’s services to give us a little glimpse into her following. But outside of that, Mary’s affinity for racial slurs and insensitive comments eclipsed her church storyline.

Enter castmate Whitney Rose . She seemed to take a particular interest in what Mary was doing at her church. Even when she tried to mend their “friendship” over and over again to Mary’s face. In a scene with Lisa , Whitney even called Mary and her husband “predators.”

Now Whitney is apologizing for what she said. In a screenshot shared by the Instagram account The Real Housewives of SLC , Whitney made a statement about it. She said, “I apologize for the use of the word ‘predator’ when talking about Mary . I realize how that I should not have said that about her.” She added, “I wish we would have gotten the opportunity to talk through everything that happened between us. I hope she is at peace with the situation.”

Unclear as to whether or not Whitney is referring to not being able to resolve things in the finale or because Mary skipped the reunion . Either way, I doubt Whitney would be getting any kind of resolution from Mary. Because Mary doesn’t seem interested in making amends with anyone , let alone Whitney, who just seemed to be a minor inconvenience to her all season.

Since the season has wrapped, it’s rumored that Mary’s church closed down . But one reddit user claimed, “the church is closed right now due to unvaccinated people but is still open and running.” And Mary has always denied the claims that she is running her church improperly. She previously said, “Clearly I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult. Like, come on. I believe in my church.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK WHITNEY SHOULD HAVE APOLOGIZED TO MARY? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MARY’S CHURCH? DO YOU WISH IT WOULD HAVE BEEN MORE OF A STORYLINE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Whitney Rose Apologizes For Calling Mary Cosby A “Predator” On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City appeared first on Reality Tea .

