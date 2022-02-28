Todd Bridges Says He “Will Work With” Lamar Odom On His Sobriety; Doesn’t Think Lamar Understood How To Play Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom spent much of his time on Celebrity Big Brother pining away for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian . We have all been hearing a ton about the Kardashian family lately , especially with the new version of the family’s show, titled The Kardashians , set to drop on Hulu on April 14, 2022.

Lamar talked about Khloe while in the Big Brother house. “I miss her so much,” Lamar told fellow houseguest Todrick Hall . Lamar is no longer in touch with his ex-wife. “If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing,” he stated .

The couple finalized their divorce in 2016. Khloe placed a hold on her original filing when Lamar suffered a drug overdose .

Lamar bonded with fellow CBB contestant Todd Bridges . Todd started playing the game hard about half-way through the season. Before that he was more of a sleeper (pun intended!) His late emergence as a Head of Household winner put a wrinkle in dominant duo Todrick and Miesha Tate’s plans.

Both Todd and Lamar made it to the final five before being evicted in a savage double elimination . During Lamar’s post-eviction interview with Julie Chen Moonves , he told her that he asked Todd to be his sober coach.

In an interview before the CBB finale, Todd told TV Insider that he is planning to hang out with Lamar . “I will work with him to get past the struggles of sobriety. I also like to talk to him,” Todd stated.

“I want him to understand there are certain ways to live your life. It’s not about going to clubs anymore and partying,” Todd explained. “Clubs are very dangerous places for people like us. It can take you back somewhere you don’t want to go.” I think it is great that Todd and Lamar have formed a genuine bond.

Todd also commented about how Lamar was always truthful. “What is great about Lamar is he is very honest about what he says. I still don’t think Lamar understood how the game was played,” the actor added. That was evident by Lamar’s confusion about any, and all, of the rules.

Both Todd and Lamar were upset with how Todrick manipulated people. Todrick managed to flip the house by convincing Head of Household Carson Kressley that his ally, Shanna Moakler , was working to get him out. Carson and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey decided to back-door Shanna , which saved Miesha from eviction. Even though Miesha tried to destroy Carson all season. Sigh.

I’m so glad that the celebrities are able to watch the show before they vote in the finale. Todd slammed Todrick for playing “ an evil game .” NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick called out Todrick’s low blow about his son .

Lamar hit back at Todrick on Instagram . He posted a picture of the quote, “You should have played chess, not checkers Todrick.” Lamar wrote in the caption, “So, I was booted off of @bigbrothercbs by my fake friend Todrick.”

In the end, Todrick faced a furious jury, and he only scored Cynthia’s vote, which allowed Miesha to win CBB .

[Photo Credit: CBS ]

