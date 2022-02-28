Easing into a Vegan Lifestyle: Clever Meat Substitutes that Please the Palate

When it comes to my health and diet, I'm always up for a challenge, and I never miss an opportunity to better myself mentally and physically. After a recent health scare, I decided to heal my body from the inside out by adopting a plant-based diet. Unlike some people who might slowly transition into adopting a vegan lifestyle, I went headfirst into what some would call an alkaline vegan diet. I had previously heard of the famous lifestyle through the legacy of herbalist, pathologist, and naturalist Dr. Sebi (who was born Alfredo Bowman). The plant-based diet has a limited number of fruits, vegetables, oils, seeds, and grains that one can consume. Dr. Sebi suggests this diet in order to detoxify and restore the body naturally with alkaline foods—according to Medical News Today, he argued that certain diseases cannot be present in an alkaline body.

