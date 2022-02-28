ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kansas State at Texas Tech odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 5 days ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) and No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5) clash Monday in Lubbock, Texas. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Kansas State finds itself on the road for the third time in four games and it totes a three-game losing skid into Monday’s contest. However, the Wildcats snapped a four-game skid with a 62-51 upset of then-No. 19 Texas Tech Jan. 15

The Red Raiders are coming off a 69-66 loss at TCU Saturday as they were undone by 18 turnovers. TTU had its four-game win streak snapped despite shooting 58.1% from the floor. Now it’s back at home where it has gone 17-0 this season.

Kansas State at Texas Tech odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Kansas State +550 (bet $100 to win $550) | Texas Tech -850 (bet $850 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kansas State +12.5 (-120) | Texas Tech -12.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 133.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Kansas State at Texas Tech odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Texas Tech 76, Kansas State 62

Look for the Raiders to be dialed in at home, in a revenge spot and coming off a disappointing loss. The tag here is fair but without a value cushion: PASS.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games after a straight-up loss, 10-1 ATS in their last 11 home games against teams with a losing road record, 18-4 ATS in their last 22 home games and 17-4 ATS in their last 21 games as a home favorite.

Saturday’s game was a clunker for a Texas Tech squad that had been playing at a high level of late. TTU held foes to a 37.8% mark from the field in its 18 previous games before allowing a 50.0% mark Saturday.

TAKE THE RED RAIDERS -12.5 (-105).

Figure on Kansas State getting some easy turnover/transition baskets, and peg the home five piling up a decent advantage in second-chance and free-throw points.

Look for TTU to aggressively play this game to as big of a lead as it can muster by the 5-minute mark.

BACK THE OVER 133.5 (-108).

2022 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament: No. 1 NC State moves onto final

No. 1 North Carolina State lost just once in ACC play all regular season and is now just one win away from running the table in the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Upstart No. 5 Virginia Tech kept things close with the Wolfpack, drawing within three with just 1:46 remaining in the third quarter but a quick 7-0 run to close the quarter was the start of the end for the Hokies as North Carolina State started the fourth quarter scoring six-straight and stretching the lead to 16.
COLLEGE SPORTS
