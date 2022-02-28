ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turmeric extract may boost blood flow to the brain: RCT

By Stephen Daniells
nutraingredients-usa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupplements of a turmeric extract may increase cerebral oxygenation linked to better blood flow to the brain, says a new study from Brazil. Results of the small double-blind, placebo-controlled, cross-over with older men and women indicated that a single high dose of curcumin led to significantly greater magnitudes of cerebral oxygenated...

www.nutraingredients-usa.com

