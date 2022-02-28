Turmeric extract may boost blood flow to the brain: RCT

Improve how you feel overall with the HeartPartner soleus muscle strengthener. This device helps you increase the overall blood flow in your body as well as relieve symptoms. It can help combat chronic fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, cold hands and feet, nighttime leg cramps, and dizziness. Furthermore, it works against painful toes, sleep problems, swollen legs and ankles, and varicose veins. In fact, it pumps out excess blood and fluids that pool in your legs—a result of gravity and inactivity. Energizing your body, this passive exercise device works while you sit, using vibration technology to strengthen your leg muscles and return blood to your upper body. Overall, this helps your body maintain a healthy cardiac output. Essentially a pacemaker for your secondary hearts, it stimulates your soleus muscles, which empties out all the blood and lymphatic fluid inside it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO