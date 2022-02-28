ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MWC 2022 | Xiaomi gives the POCO M4 Pro another go with a 4G model that also has an AMOLED display

By Alex Alderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has released the second version of the POCO M4 Pro globally. Now a 4G model, the new POCO M4 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Helio G96 SoC and four cameras. The POCO M4 Pro (4G) starts at €199 and is available with up to 8 GB of RAM...

