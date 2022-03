Until electric vehicles become cheaper to build and buy than gasoline-powered vehicles, automakers and governments have to incentivize people to go electric, whether that's through tax credits or complimentary charging. Several automakers currently offer the latter, making it virtually free to fast-charge on the go. All of the Volkswagen Group brands (plus a few outside of the group) offer two or three years of free charging through Electrify America, while Subaru recently announced its partnership with EVgo for its first-ever EV, the Subaru Solterra.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO