Engineering

Novel Micro-optics Solutions Through Monolithic Integration of Microlenses and Prisms

Photonics.com
 5 days ago

SUSS MicroOptics is a global leader in micro-optics technology and manufacturing. Innovative combination of process technology has allowed SUSS MicroOptics to integrate micro-lenses and prisms on wafer-scale. In combination with...

www.photonics.com

thefastmode.com

Ellenex, Actility to Offer Integrated LoRaWAN IoT Solutions

Ellenex, leading Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) device manufacturer, based in Australia, and covering wide range of industrial applications from farming to oil & gas or smart cities, has joined forces with Actility as a Channel Partner to broaden their offer with ThingPark solutions. Ellenex is a pioneer engineering and...
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu to Integrate Ekinops Next-Gen OTN Switches into its Optical Portfolio

Ekinops, a leading supplier of optical transport and network access solutions, is partnering with Fujitsu, a leading provider of network digital transformation solutions. Fujitsu will integrate the Ekinops next generation OTN compact modular switches into the Fujitsu 1FINITY open optical networking portfolio, giving service providers even more choice and flexibility in open networking solutions.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Cepton, Fibre Based Integrations Collaborate To Bring Smart Solutions To Cape Town

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley-based smart lidar solution provider, together with Fibre Based Integrations, an established fiber optics systems house, are collaborating to develop lidar-based vehicle detection solutions in Cape Town, South Africa, to enable city-wide smart transportation infrastructure. According to the update, the joint effort combines Fibre Based Integrations’ expertise in optics system integration and Cepton’s innovative lidar technologies to help the city of Cape Town monitor lane usage and identify vehicles using incorrect lanes. Fibre Based Integrations has deployed vehicle classification systems on traffic lights at intersections and overhead devices that incorporate Cepton’s Helius(R) Smart Lidar System with Vista(R)-P lidar sensors. “The reason we chose to deploy lidars in our vehicle detection and classification systems is their superior accuracy,” said Josh Goosen, system engineer at Fibre Based Integrations. “We have previously tested radars and some other types of sensors, and we found that they lack the resolution needed to accurately locate and count vehicles and provide accurate 3D information about their sizes and speeds.”
INDIA
The Associated Press

Eaton’s Vehicle Group Introduces New ePowertrain Business Unit as an Integrated Powertrain Solution for Electrified Vehicles

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group has formed a new ePowertrain business unit, which will focus on products from Eaton’s electrified vehicle (EV) transmission, reduction gearing and differential portfolios. Combining the product lines into a new ePowertrain business unit creates synergy among Eaton’s powertrain and EV experts and allows the Vehicle Group to offer its global customers solutions for commercial and light-duty EVs.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Bridging the macro to micro resolution gap with angiographic optical coherence tomography and dynamic contrast enhanced MRI

Dynamic contrast enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (DCE-MRI) is emerging as a valuable tool for non-invasive volumetric monitoring of the tumor vascular status and its therapeutic response. However, clinical utility of DCE-MRI is challenged by uncertainty in its ability to quantify the tumor microvasculature (\(\mu \mathrm{m}\) scale) given its relatively poor spatial resolution (mm scale at best). To address this challenge, we directly compared DCE-MRI parameter maps with co-registered micron-scale-resolution speckle variance optical coherence tomography (svOCT) microvascular images in a window chamber tumor mouse model. Both semi and fully quantitative (Toft's model) DCE-MRI metrics were tested for correlation with microvascular svOCT biomarkers. svOCT's derived vascular volume fraction (VVF) and the mean distance to nearest vessel (\(\overline{\mathrm{DNV} }\)) metrics were correlated with DCE-MRI vascular biomarkers such as time to peak contrast enhancement (\(r=-0.81\) and \(0.83\) respectively, \(P<0.0001\) for both), the area under the gadolinium-time concentration curve (\(r=0.50\) and \(-0.48\) respectively, \(P<0.0001\) for both) and \({k}_{trans}\) (\(r=0.64\) and \(-0.61\) respectively, \(P<0.0001\) for both). Several other correlated micro"“macro vascular metric pairs were also noted. The microvascular insights afforded by svOCT may help improve the clinical utility of DCE-MRI for tissue functional status assessment and therapeutic response monitoring applications.
SCIENCE
Times Leader

Tell Giselle: Being part of the solution at a micro level sometimes requires macro effort

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A counseling session with a middle-aged man dealt in part with a recap of his experience with what appeared to be lousy “customer service” so to speak. After repeated attempts to get the office to address his need for the timely renewal of his medications, and not having his calls returned among other slights, this man chose to get a new primary care physician.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Nature.com

Integrated bioinformatics analysis identifies established and novel TGFÎ²1-regulated genes modulated by anti-fibrotic drugs

Fibrosis is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Although fibrosis may involve different organ systems, transforming growth factor-Î² (TGFÎ²) has been established as a master regulator of fibrosis across organs. Pirfenidone and Nintedanib are the only currently-approved drugs to treat fibrosis, specifically idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, but their mechanisms of action remain poorly understood. To identify novel drug targets and uncover potential mechanisms by which these drugs attenuate fibrosis, we performed an integrative 'omics analysis of transcriptomic and proteomic responses to TGFÎ²1-stimulated lung fibroblasts. Significant findings were annotated as associated with pirfenidone and nintedanib treatment in silico via Coremine. Integrative 'omics identified a co-expressed transcriptomic and proteomic module significantly correlated with TGFÎ²1 treatment that was enriched (FDR-p"‰="‰0.04) with genes associated with pirfenidone and nintedanib treatment. While a subset of genes in this module have been implicated in fibrogenesis, several novel TGFÎ²1 signaling targets were identified. Specifically, four genes (BASP1, HSD17B6, CDH11, and TNS1) have been associated with pirfenidone, while five genes (CLINT1, CADM1, MTDH, SYDE1, and MCTS1) have been associated with nintedanib, and MYDGF has been implicated with treatment using both drugs. Using the Clue Drug Repurposing Hub, succinic acid was highlighted as a metabolite regulated by the protein encoded by HSD17B6. This study provides new insights into the anti-fibrotic actions of pirfenidone and nintedanib and identifies novel targets for future mechanistic studies.
SCIENCE
Florida Star

Novel Non-Surgical Solutions For Aortic Valve Stenosis

The heart has four valves that keep blood flowing in and out — the mitral, tricuspid, pulmonary and aortic valves. Every valve has flaps called “leaflets” that open and close during each heartbeat. The aortic valve is the main valve through which blood is pumped to the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Space-efficient optical computing with an integrated chip diffractive neural network

Large-scale, highly integrated and low-power-consuming hardware is becoming progressively more important for realizing optical neural networks (ONNs) capable of advanced optical computing. Traditional experimental implementations need N2 units such as Mach-Zehnder interferometers (MZIs) for an input dimension N to realize typical computing operations (convolutions and matrix multiplication), resulting in limited scalability and consuming excessive power. Here, we propose the integrated diffractive optical network for implementing parallel Fourier transforms, convolution operations and application-specific optical computing using two ultracompact diffractive cells (Fourier transform operation) and only N MZIs. The footprint and energy consumption scales linearly with the input data dimension, instead of the quadratic scaling in the traditional ONN framework. A ~10-fold reduction in both footprint and energy consumption, as well as equal high accuracy with previous MZI-based ONNs was experimentally achieved for computations performed on the MNIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets. The integrated diffractive optical network (IDNN) chip demonstrates a promising avenue towards scalable and low-power-consumption optical computational chips for optical-artificial-intelligence.
COMPUTERS
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

