LCFD Homebound Vaccination Program Concludes

The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) COVID-19 Homebound Vaccination program will end on March 1, 2022. LCFD has administered vaccinations to more than 1,300 homebound individuals in the city and county. The program started in December 2020, with vaccinations to community members enrolled with City of Las Cruces Senior programs. LCFD worked closely with New Mexico Department of Health Nurse Epidemiologist Bernadette Gutierrez, who anchored the operation.

In addition to the Home Bound program, the Las Cruces Fire Department also participated in vaccination clinics. LCFD working alongside the New Mexico Department of Health, New Mexico National Guard, and Medical Reserve Corp., administered 37,000 vaccinations during events held at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

The core members of the LCFD Home Bound Vaccination team included firefighters Nathan Carr, Ariel Caro, Matthew Castrejon, Dominic Lopez, Michael Ruiz, Mychal Torres, Antonino Aguilar, Steven Jaquez, and Vicente Zamora.