Spectrofluorometer Add-on for Widefield Fluorescence Microscopy

 5 days ago

Edinburgh Instruments Ltd. Fluorescence microscopy is an imaging technique that uses fluorescence, either by intrinsic emission or artificially added fluorophores, to provide contrast to microscope images. This technical note...

Phys.org

Visualization of the origin of magnetic forces by atomic resolution electron microscopy

The joint development team of Professor Shibata (the University of Tokyo), JEOL Ltd. and Monash University succeeded in directly observing an atomic magnetic field, the origin of magnets (magnetic force), for the first time in the world. The observation was conducted using the newly developed Magnetic-field-free Atomic-Resolution STEM (MARS). This team had already succeeded in observing the electric field inside atoms for the first time in 2012. However, since the magnetic fields in atoms are extremely weak compared with electric fields, the technology to observe the magnetic fields had been unexplored since the development of electron microscopes. This is an epoch-making achievement that will rewrite the history of microscope development.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensor systems: a review

Nucleic acids have been actively applied to various sensing tools and future biodevices because of their high biocompatibility, as well as their programmable properties and functions. In this review, selected nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensors were introduced as powerful tools for exploring intracellular phenomena. Sensing systems in which readable fluorescence signals can be selectively "turned on" in the presence of target analytes are desired to obtain valuable biological information, including intracellular processes in living cells. In this context, we described the representative fluorescent signal generation mechanisms of the selected nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensors, including molecular beacon and quencher-free linear probes, as well as aptamer- and DNAzyme-based systems. In addition, recent examples of signal amplification systems for detecting small amounts of target analytes under isothermal conditions were highlighted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In-situ x-ray fluorescence imaging of the endogenous iodine distribution in murine thyroids

X-ray fluorescence imaging (XFI) is a non-invasive detection method of small quantities of elements, which can be excited to emit fluorescence x-ray photons upon irradiation with an incident x-ray beam. In particular, it can be used to measure nanoparticle uptake in cells and tissue, thus making it a versatile medical imaging modality. However, due to substantially increased multiple Compton scattering background in the measured x-ray spectra, its sensitivity severely decreases for thicker objects, so far limiting its applicability for tracking very small quantities under in-vivo conditions. Reducing the detection limit would enable the ability to track labeled cells, promising new insights into immune response and pharmacokinetics. We present a synchrotron-based approach for reducing the minimal detectable marker concentration by demonstrating the feasibility of XFI for measuring the yet inaccessible distribution of the endogenous iodine in murine thyroids under in-vivo conform conditions. This result can be used as a reference case for the design of future preclinical XFI applications as mentioned above.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An enhanced triple fluorescence flow-cytometry-based assay shows differential activation of the Notch signaling pathway by human papillomavirus E6 proteins

Human papillomaviruses are DNA tumor viruses. A persistent infection with high-risk HPV types is the necessary risk factor for the development of anogenital carcinoma. The E6 protein is a viral oncoprotein that directly interacts with different cellular regulatory proteins mainly affecting the cell cycle, cellular differentiation and polarization of epithelial cells. In dependency of the phylogenetic classification of HPV different interaction partners of E6 have been described. The Notch pathway seems to be one common target of HPV, which can be up or down regulated by different E6 proteins. Our novel triple fluorescence flow-cytometry-based assay allows a semi-quantitative comparison of the E6 proteinsÂ´ effect on the Notch pathway using a Notch-responsive reporter plasmid. As a result, all E6 proteins of beta-HPV repressed the Notch reporter expression, of which HPV38 E6 showed the greatest repression potential. In contrast, alpha-HPV E6 of HPV16, activates the reporter expression most significantly, whereas E6 of HPV31 and low-risk HPV6b showed significant activation only in a p53-null cell line. Interestingly, HPV18 E6, with the second highest carcinogenic risk, shows no effect. This high divergence within different genus of HPV is important for targeting the Notch pathway regarding a potential HPV therapy.
SCIENCE
