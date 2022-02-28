Spectrofluorometer Add-on for Widefield Fluorescence Microscopy

Human papillomaviruses are DNA tumor viruses. A persistent infection with high-risk HPV types is the necessary risk factor for the development of anogenital carcinoma. The E6 protein is a viral oncoprotein that directly interacts with different cellular regulatory proteins mainly affecting the cell cycle, cellular differentiation and polarization of epithelial cells. In dependency of the phylogenetic classification of HPV different interaction partners of E6 have been described. The Notch pathway seems to be one common target of HPV, which can be up or down regulated by different E6 proteins. Our novel triple fluorescence flow-cytometry-based assay allows a semi-quantitative comparison of the E6 proteinsÂ´ effect on the Notch pathway using a Notch-responsive reporter plasmid. As a result, all E6 proteins of beta-HPV repressed the Notch reporter expression, of which HPV38 E6 showed the greatest repression potential. In contrast, alpha-HPV E6 of HPV16, activates the reporter expression most significantly, whereas E6 of HPV31 and low-risk HPV6b showed significant activation only in a p53-null cell line. Interestingly, HPV18 E6, with the second highest carcinogenic risk, shows no effect. This high divergence within different genus of HPV is important for targeting the Notch pathway regarding a potential HPV therapy.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO