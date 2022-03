A nationwide investigation will explore the risks that the wildly popular shortform video app TikTok poses to children, California Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta announced Wednesday. Among what's under scrutiny will be how the company has sought to increase the time and frequency with which young people use its app; the extent to which it is aware of any harm it may be causing those users; and whether it's violating consumer protection laws in the process.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO