Kymera Optical Spectrometer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKymera is the ultimate workhorse spectroscopy platform, offering performance and flexibility. This highly versatile instrument has been designed with accuracy, repeatability, and ease-of use in mind. It allows...

Nature.com

Control method of stepping motor for spaceborne solar irradiance spectrometer

The encoder is not included in the hardware design of the Spaceborne Solar Irradiance Spectrometer, so in this paper, a high precision control method of stepping motor is proposed, which can position accurately without encoder. When the wavelength scanning mechanism is controlled, the validity of the hall signal is judged by controlling the forward and reverse rotation of the motor and the fixed steps of the motor. When the hall signal is valid, the operation of returning to the starting position is performed normally. The motor drive is subdivided into 16 substeps, and each substep is only 0.1125Â°. The control method of turntable mechanism is to quickly return to the starting position, after overshoot, one-step reverse rotation with appropriate delay to move out of hall effective area, and then identify the starting position. The experimental results show that the method can meet the requirements of wavelength repeatability less than 0.01Â nm, wavelength calibration accuracy less than 0.05Â nm, and calibration accuracy stability less than 0.2%. At the same time, the volume and weight of the system are reduced, and the miniaturization of the system is realized.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

A fiber-optic startup could become Nvidia’s most formidable challenger

Earlier this month, a little-known startup based in Israel, CogniFiber, closed a $6 million round A of funding with the lofty goal of reimagining “how modern computing is processed”; nothing more, nothing less. A series of emails with the co-founder of CogniFiber, Dr. Eyal Cohen, sheds more light (pun intended) on what could be the most fundamental shift in compute technology of the last few decades.
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Blue: This colour may actually be an optical illusion

Did you know that natural blue pigment is quite tough to come by? This claim is completely supported by physics and biology. It's not that crazy when you think about it. There isn't much in nature that is essentially a brilliant blue, except the sky. Read more to find out...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Nanomodulators of light on optical micro-probes to study the brain

When it comes to recording and stimulating brain activity, scientists can rely on a formidable tool: light. An international research team, coordinated by IIT- Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology), has developed nanometric light modulators that, fabricated on a micrometric optical fiber, make the fiber capable of studying neuronal tissue in deep regions of the brain. The new approach, published in Advanced Optical Materials and featured on the journal's front cover, lays the groundwork for an innovative type of minimally invasive neural probe that can be used to study the central nervous system. In perspective, the nanomodulators will be employed to study specific brain diseases, including brain tumors and epilepsy.
SCIENCE
PC Gamer

Optical disc drives are back in the year 2022

Against the flow of time and reason, Pioneer has launched a brand new optical disc drive. Pioneer's newest optical disc drive does more than just play Blu-rays, but will be able to burn large capacity discs as well. According to its Japanese website (via Tom's Hardware), the BDR-213JBK supports 16x speed recording on single and double layer BD-R discs (up to 50GB) and 14x speed recording on triple and quadruple layer BDR- XL discs (up to 128GB). This means you'll be able to burn 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs at a decent speed.
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

