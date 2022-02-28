Screen, Shot: GM Yanks Rear Seat Entertainment from Big SUVs

GM has made some adjustments to its Rear Seat Media System for the 2022 model year, electing to drop some features from the entertainment center. The GM Rear Seat Media System debuted on the automaker’s T1-generation full-size SUVs, with the feature offered as optional equipment on the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, 2021 GMC Yukon, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It will continue to be offered on these models for the 2022 model year, officially referred to as the Rear Seat Media System and carrying RPO code UW9. Just as before, this option includes dual rear seat-mounted 12.6-inch diagonal color LCD touchscreens with Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, two Bluetooth headphones and two HDMI ports embedded in the rear of the center console.
