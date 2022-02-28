ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Screen, Shot: GM Yanks Rear Seat Entertainment from Big SUVs

By Matthew Guy
Truth About Cars
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChalk up another victim of the ongoing global supply chain headaches. GM announced to its dealers this morning, by way of its fleet order guide, that their large SUVs – 2022 Tahoe, Yukon, et al – will not be offered with a rear-seat entertainment system “for the model year.” This marks...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

