NBA

Sixers discuss versatility of Tyrese Maxey in new role with James Harden

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — When the Philadelphia 76ers make a big move as they did in acquiring future Hall of Famer James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, things have to change.

Harden is an elite scorer and playmaker who gets everybody involved while being able to go out and get his own offense. That is why he has to have the ball in his hands on almost every offensive possession as the Sixers have found out through the first two games.

Tyrese Maxey, for example, was acting as the point guard all season amid the Ben Simmons saga. Now that Harden is here, Maxey has to move off the ball. He has thrived in the first two games, averaging 24.5 points and 5-for-8 from deep playing next to Harden.

“He’s back home when you think about,” said coach Doc Rivers. “He’s actually playing the position now that he’s played his whole life, so, in some ways, he’s very comfortable playing the way he’s playing.”

Maxey is a versatile player who can play both guard positions. However, due to his scoring nature, the second-year guard from Kentucky is probably better suited to play the shooting guard spot.

“Honestly, just basketball IQ and just feel of the game,” said Maxey. “Throughout my short basketball career, high school, I played mostly on the ball, in AAU, we have different guys that can bring it up so I played on and off the ball. I just try to pride myself on being a basketball player and being able to do both.”

Maxey is thriving so well off the ball that he, Harden and Joel Embiid are making history at the beginning of this new era.

“I know when James is not in the game, I’ll probably have the ball in my hands and have to create for myself and others,” Maxey continued. “I know when he’s in the game, he’ll be on the ball for the most part, and I’ll have to knock down shots, play off closeouts, and do my job.”

The Sixers are off to a resounding start of the Harden era with both wins coming on the road thanks to the play of Maxey as well. Now, they will get set to return home on Wednesday and have him play in front of what promises to be a raucous Wells Fargo Center.

“We’re overly confident with the group that we have,” said Harden. “I’m looking forward to Wednesday. Tonight (Sunday), it felt like we were in Philly. It’s gonna be turnt in there and I’m ready for it.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

