Newburgh, IN

Newburgh Elementary Students Raise Enough Money to Send Principal ‘Over the Edge’ For GRANTED

By Liberty
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
You can practically feel the excitement in this photo of these students from Yankeetown Elementary. They won a pretty important contest that will help grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. Winning Moment. Mrs. Watson's Kindergarten class won the school coin wars by raising $422.29 for GRANTED and won...

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville McDonald’s Dedicates Memorial to Longtime Employee Loraine “The McDonald’s Lady” Maurer

An Evansville woman who became known as "The McDonald's Lady" has been memorialized following more than four decades of serving the community. Her name is Loraine Maurer, and it is very likely that, at some point, you crossed her path during a visit to the Golden Arches. Miss Loraine was a McDonald's employee for more than 45 years, sharing a smile with customers at various locations on Evansville's eastside. It was her dedication to the job that earned her the title "The McDonald's Lady," along with local and even national recognition. Back in 2017, Miss Loraine was featured in a People magazine article, along with a story on ABC News.
My 1053 WJLT

These Indiana Ghost Walks are the Perfect Way to Explore New Harmony After Dark

Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Wine Fans Get Bigger Pours At the 2022 Evansville Wine Walk

Bigger pours are happening at this year's Downtown Evansville Wine Walk, so if you're a wine fan, this one is definitely for you. Every year Downtown Evansville is home to the Wine Walk and if you haven't had the chance to go it is a blast. You get to walk down the Main Street Walkway and sip on several delicious wines. This year say goodbye to 2 oz pours and hello to bigger 4 oz pours!
My 1053 WJLT

How Indiana Residents Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Beginning March 7th

There's good news on the COVID-19 front. Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of daily cases, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths are declining across the country. The steady decline led the CDC to loosen its masking guidelines last week inching us closer and closer to a return to our pre-pandemic lifestyles. With that said, we're not out of the woods quite yet. The virus is still very much a part of our daily lives, and likely will remain so for some time. That means staying home when you don't feel good, and testing yourself for COVID when that happens so you can take the necessary precautions to keep from spreading it to your family and friends.
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Police Currently Accepting Applications for 83rd Recruit Academy

Now through March 27, 2022, Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Only the first 200 qualifying applicants will be accepted. To be accepted into the Recruit Academy, applicants must be able to pass a physical ability test, a written examination, and an oral interview, in addition to a polygraph examination, and a background investigation.
My 1053 WJLT

New Five Below Location in Owensboro Making Progress

Welcome to Five Below! Five Below is set to open its second location in Owensboro. There's still much work to be done, but the target date is to open in late May. If you've ever been to Five Below at Christmas time or on a weekend, you know why we needed a second location. The Fredrica Street store is always packed. That's why I always give them a heads up when I stop by to shop for Christmas Wish. It's nothing for us to spend $1,000 or $2,000 per trip. Just think about it. That's 400 items to check out at one time. I bring a shopping helper so we can get in and out of the store in an hour or less. The team is amazing and always greets customers with "Welcome to Five Below" from wherever they are on the sales floor. When you're in the store for an hour, you find yourself saying it too! Oh, and it's not just one employee, but every single one of them. It's crazy but fun. Now, the excitement is building for the second Owensboro location to open.
My 1053 WJLT

Meet the Indiana Woman Buried in the Middle of the Road – Seriously

Everyone at some point in time has thought about the day when their time on Earth comes to an end. When will it happen? How will it happen? Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you want to look at it), many of us will never know the answer to either or both of those questions before it does happen. The one thing we know for certain is that it will happen at some point unless someone figures out a way to become immortal. That key piece of information gives us the opportunity to at least have a say in what we want to happen to our bodies once our eyes close and we draw our final breath. With that said, even if our dying wish is executed flawlessly, we have no control over what the world will do once we're gone. As is the case with the woman whose final resting place is smack dab in the middle of a two-lane county road in Franklin, Indiana.
