The Batman Review

This week’s film is The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. The superhero with no superpowers has been hitting villains with bang, boom, pow since 1939. This retelling is billed as supposedly the darkest version yet, but writer and director Matt Reeves just re-packages the caped crusader’s latest story as an over-styled film noir, complete with a throaty voiceover reminiscent of classic cloak and dagger murder mysteries. Fortunately, the audience is spared yet another recycled look at the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents. The movie skips the display of a string of pearls falling in a dark alley gutter following a single gunshot and flashbacks to a childhood fall in a water well full of bats. The first scene quietly introduces a disturbing murder with a heavy dose of its Ave Maria theme song, followed by Batman walking the crime scene like Sherlock Holmes. The Batman is here to solve a serial murder caper in Gotham. When Batman meets Catwoman, she’s enlisted as his Watson more than a mere Robin stand in. Twilight’s Robert Pattinson’s moody vampire suits this version of Batman. His steely jaw and younger physique bring us back to the somewhat under-rated performance by Val Kilmer. Zoe Kravitz lights up the screen as the new Catwoman. Although still based upon an over-sexualized club worker, Kravitz plays the enigmatic Selina Kyle with more muscle, fight skill and intellectual crime-solving capability than her past peers. The Batman and audience can’t take their eyes off her. So fear not, homophobic Sam Elliott’s of the world, the onscreen chemistry between Pattinson’s Bat and Kravitz’s Cat is purrfectly sumptuous, making this telling of The Batman void of any homoerotic tendencies. Paul Dano is a strong and creepy adversary as a weirder, social media based Riddler embarking upon a series of puzzling murders. A terrific supporting cast includes Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Lt. Gordon, as well as John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO