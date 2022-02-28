Review: Johnny Marr’s Got the Fever…And He Has the Cure

Johnny Marr/Fever Dreams Pts 1-4/BMG

Three Out of Five Stars

Despite a varied career that’s found him fearlessly embarking on any number of musical excursions and critical collaborations, Johnny Marr will forever be identified with The Smiths, the band he helped set the standard for the edged angst that typified much of what British rock represented throughout the ‘80s. It was, after all, Marr’s angular guitar style that gave the band the haunting undertow which underscored singer Morrissey’s decidedly morose persona. Nevertheless, the Smiths were far from Marr’s only achievement; a reliable axeman seemingly always on call, his efforts enhanced albums by an eclectic assortment of artists, the Pretenders, The The, Electronic, Talking Heads, and Modest Mouth among them.

That said, his solo output has been somewhat erratic at best. An entire decade passed between his first outing at the helm of his band The Healers and his next, The Messenger (2013). Three more albums followed, culminating now with Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4, easily one of his most expressive efforts yet. In that regard, it also boasts a certain uniformity, an approach that belies the fact that it’s divvied into different segments. Arched and anthemic, it’s pumped and primed with drama, mood, mystery, and intrigue. It’s a sound that’s strikingly similar to his old ‘80s contemporaries—Echo and the Bunnymen, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, and the like.

Still, credit Marr with maintaining a fiercely independent attitude. Songs such as “Tenement Time,” “Night and Day,” “Spirit Power & Soul,” “Lightning People,” “The Whirl,” and “God’s Gift” maintain a stirring drive and determination, a sound that seemingly aims for a far horizon and doesn’t relent until it achieves its end result. Flush with ambiance and atmosphere, there’s an inherent unrelenting urgency that’s intertwined with a decided cerebral sensibility throughout.

Ultimately, the riveting sound of Fever Dreams helps affirm the fact that Marr’s music remains true to his early intents, delivering an edge and emotion that illuminates each of these compelling offerings. Suffice it to say that once again Marr makes it clear that at the very least he’s as engaged as ever.

Photo Credit – Andy Cotterill