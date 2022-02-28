ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Johnny Marr’s Got the Fever…And He Has the Cure

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Johnny Marr/Fever Dreams Pts 1-4/BMG

Three Out of Five Stars

Despite a varied career that’s found him fearlessly embarking on any number of musical excursions and critical collaborations, Johnny Marr will forever be identified with The Smiths, the band he helped set the standard for the edged angst that typified much of what British rock represented throughout the ‘80s. It was, after all, Marr’s angular guitar style that gave the band the haunting undertow which underscored singer Morrissey’s decidedly morose persona. Nevertheless, the Smiths were far from Marr’s only achievement; a reliable axeman seemingly always on call, his efforts enhanced albums by an eclectic assortment of artists, the Pretenders, The The, Electronic, Talking Heads, and Modest Mouth among them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elQUG_0eROW3R800

That said, his solo output has been somewhat erratic at best. An entire decade passed between his first outing at the helm of his band The Healers and his next, The Messenger (2013). Three more albums followed, culminating now with Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4, easily one of his most expressive efforts yet. In that regard, it also boasts a certain uniformity, an approach that belies the fact that it’s divvied into different segments. Arched and anthemic, it’s pumped and primed with drama, mood, mystery, and intrigue. It’s a sound that’s strikingly similar to his old ‘80s contemporaries—Echo and the Bunnymen, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, and the like.

Still, credit Marr with maintaining a fiercely independent attitude. Songs such as “Tenement Time,” “Night and Day,” “Spirit Power & Soul,” “Lightning People,” “The Whirl,” and “God’s Gift” maintain a stirring drive and determination, a sound that seemingly aims for a far horizon and doesn’t relent until it achieves its end result. Flush with ambiance and atmosphere, there’s an inherent unrelenting urgency that’s intertwined with a decided cerebral sensibility throughout.

Ultimately, the riveting sound of Fever Dreams helps affirm the fact that Marr’s music remains true to his early intents, delivering an edge and emotion that illuminates each of these compelling offerings. Suffice it to say that once again Marr makes it clear that at the very least he’s as engaged as ever.

Photo Credit – Andy Cotterill

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Review: Roots Guitarist Rick Holmstrom Provides Punchy, Potent, and Classy Bluesy Instrumentals on Spirited ‘Get It!’

The primary thought that enters most minds around the concept of an instrumental guitar album is likely a frantic, frazzled, shred happy set from fret demons like Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, or Jeff Beck. Journeyman guitarist Rick Holmstrom couldn’t be further away from that characterization. Holmstrom’s vocal-free set, the...
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Johnny Marr: Morrissey wanted attention

Johnny Marr has suggested Morrissey was looking for attention when they had their public row last month. The 'Panic' singer issued an "open letter" asking his former Smiths bandmate to stop talking about him in interviews, prompting the 58-year-old star to hit back on Twitter. Thank you for reading!. Please...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Morrissey
American Songwriter

10 Top Anti-War Songs

With the news of Russia invading Ukraine at the forefront of our lives, we felt it important and cathartic to compile a list of anti-war songs. Check out these 10 anti-war songs and listen along with us as we hope for a better day. Dionne Warwick, “I Say A Little...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Dave Grohl Remembers Friend and Collaborator Mark Lanegan

In the wake of the passing of grunge legend Mark Lanegan on Tuesday (February 22), many have spoken out about their relationship with the throaty singer. Now, famed Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has added his thoughts. Speaking to The Independent, Grohl, who worked with Lanegan in the rock group...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#The The Electronic#Fever Dreams Pts
Outsider.com

The Smiths Guitarist Johnny Marr Says ‘Top Gun 2’ Has an ‘Epic’ New Theme

A criminally underrated but crucial part of any movie or television show is the soundtrack. The song or score played in a given scene enhances the actors’ work, drawing viewers even deeper into the fictional world. With that in mind, it’s no surprise the Top Gun 2 producers reached out to an iconic musician, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, for help with the movie’s main theme.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Exclusive: Jordan Davis Shares the Story Behind ACM Nominated Song, “Buy Dirt”

Jordan Davis, his brother Jacob Davis, Matt Jenkins, and Josh Jenkins were on to something special when they gathered at a cabin outside of Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a songwriting session. But little did they know that what they were about to embark upon was the creation of the ACM nominated song, “Buy Dirt,” performed by Jordan himself and featuring Luke Bryan.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
L.A. Weekly

MØ has Yeah Yeah Yeahs Fever

Fever to Tell (Interscope) MØ has Yeah Yeah Yeahs Fever: Danish singer-songwriter MØ told us about her love for a Yeah Yeah Yeahs classic. MØ: One of my favourite albums, and possibly my most listened to, is the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Fever To Tell. I picked it up at the local music library when I was a teenager because I thought the cover looked cool, and I knew that the band had a female singer. I was always looking for new women in music – somewhere in between mainstream and alternative – to idolize. I fell in love not just with Karen O’s vocal, energy and way of being a performer, but also Nick Zinner’s guitars and the full spectrum of production and songwriting. There was raw punk energy mixed with tender emotion, hooks, fresh ideas – all of it cut to the core.
MUSIC
NME

Johnny Marr says there’s “zero chance” he’ll work with Morrissey again

Johnny Marr has vowed to never work with his former The Smiths bandmate Morrissey again, following the latest war of words between the two musicians. Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, Marr said there was “zero” chance for him to resume a personal or professional relationship with Morrissey. He said that the last time they spoke was about “18 or maybe 15” years ago.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun 2’s main theme is played by Johnny Marr

One of the most iconic aspects of 1986’s classic action movie Top Gun is undoubtedly the soundtrack. You take a highway to the Danger Zone, then take me on your Mighty Wings until you’re Playing With The Boys and finally just Take My Breath Away. And most legendary of all, is the Top Gun Anthem itself by Harold Faltermeyer. Therefore, whoever is playing the main theme in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, has a lot to live up to.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy