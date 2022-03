ALTON - The Mini Corral brand, menu and original recipes will be back next week. The new "ghost kitchen," or virtual restaurant, will be a completely separate entity from Mac's Downtown, though located in the rear of the same building at 315 Belle St. in Alton toward the parking lot. The restaurant will be co-owned and operated by Rob Lenhardt, son of Mac Lenhardt, with whom he also co-owns Mac's and manages the longtime Alton restaurant and sports bar destination. Rob Lenhardt said he expects the new kitchen to open March 8. It will feature not only Mini Corral's recipes - with its famous root beer, sliders, fish sandwiches and burgers - but also gourmet pizza and chicken wings aside from the former Mini Corral menu.

ALTON, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO