In late 2018, Conduent Business Services, the giant information company formerly part of Xerox, was on the edge of a financial cliff. For more than four years, the Texas attorney general’s office had aggressively pursued the company for what it asserted was Conduent’s massive fraud overseeing a government program to fix poor children’s teeth. Instead of evaluating treatment requests as it had been hired to do, Conduent simply rubber-stamped them while taxpayer dollars streamed out the door. The company tried to blame the dentists, but in June 2018 the Texas Supreme Court said Conduent alone was responsible.

