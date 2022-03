Wouldn't it be great if law enforcement was a job similar to those found in retail stores or restaurants? You know the kind of job where folks are always excited to see you. They look forward to working with you. And, there is a finite workday. I would believe that many in law enforcement would jump at the chance to have their current job situation and hours adjusted to those in the "real world" as we like to call it.

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO