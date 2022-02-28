ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kaulig Racing’s Landon Cassill Driving Crypto Mass Adoption with StormX

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaulig Racing and StormX, the leading Crypto Cashback app and Chrome extension have joined forces for five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races starting with the Alsco Uniforms 300 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The team announced earlier this year that as part of Voyager Digital’s primary partnership,...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan qualified 20th for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No.1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 began to climb early, jumping to 17th after the race’s initial start. A caution on Lap 22 brought the field in to pit, with Deegan reporting that...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Xfinity Series Post-Race Quotes

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Circa Sports Ford Mustang -- “We were just really tight all day long. Hopefully, we can get better. We were going to execute our game plan, which was to just finish and get another top 10, but we got caught up in that last wreck so we finished 14th. I guess we still finished, but it’s frustrating with just how tight we were all day.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Smith Wheels Tundra Trd Pro to Vegas Victory

Chandler Smith claimed his first victory of the season and the first for the Tundra TRD PRO in 2022 in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith’s team owner, Kyle Busch, finished third in the race. Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap. NASCAR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Gains Positions in Standings with 16th-Place Result at LVMS

Tyler Ankrum earned a 16th-place finish on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) and moved to 17th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after two races. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro fought through both loose and tight conditions throughout the evening to gain eight positions in the driver championship standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Austin Wayne Self; AM Racing Deals Top-10 Finish in Las Vegas

Team: No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | J.B. Henderson Construction Chevrolet. Finish: Ninth; Running (134 | 134 laps completed) Driver Points Position: Ninth (+2 positions) Owner Points Position: 10th (+1 position) Austin Wayne Self Quote: “I’m really excited to leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with another top-10 finish. We had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps into Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in the opening stage and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.
Speedway Digest

Ty Gibbs makes his own luck in Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Ty Gibbs pulled away from the field on a restart with six laps remaining and held off the hometown favorite, Noah Gragson to claim his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the first win of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinsville Speedway#Nxs#Voyager Digital#Cmo#Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest

Strong Run For Kraus Comes Up Short At Vegas

Derek Kraus had the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST in contention as the laps wound down in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. He was in a tight battle for fifth place late...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Team Chevy Advance

ACE #3 – LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Coming off a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victory for Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway, NASCAR makes its second of three stops on the series’ west coast swing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Situated just northeast of the famed Las Vegas Strip, the 1.5-mile Nevada oval will be the host of a tripleheader race weekend, featuring all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript

YOU’VE WON FIVE OUT OF THE LAST SEVEN RACES, DATING BACK TO LAST YEAR. ONLY NINE GUYS SINCE 1972 HAVE DONE THAT. DOES THAT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU?. “It’s definitely cool. I didn’t think of it really, just because it’s gone on through two different seasons now. It doesn’t feel like I’ve won five out of the last seven. But either way, it’s cool to be in that category of superstars and hall of famers. Hopefully we can keep it going and get onto an even smaller list somehow.”
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas Media Availability

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE NEXT GEN CAR AFTER TWO RACES? “I thought it’s gone pretty smooth so far. There’s gonna be learning curves. I think that’s something we all expected. There’s gonna be issues we’re gonna have to work through as an industry because some of it just you don’t know what you don’t know until you get out there. There’s probably gonna be more things that come up as we keep racing at different racetracks. We’ve gone to the smallest track you can possibly go to and almost the biggest one, and now a mile-and-a-half and also Fontana has a bumpy, worn-out surface. So, we’re going to different types of racetracks that we’re gonna keep finding out new things about the car that could be better. That’s just part of having a brand new car, an underdeveloped car because we’re just getting after it. We’re just starting to figure this thing out and we don’t have much time to figure things out while we have a whopping 30 minutes today (laughing). We don’t really have much time or really the ability to change a lot on the race car on the race weekend, so it keeps it interesting, but I think some of the obvious things that have been out in the news of things that can be better have been addressed or trying to find ways to fix them. As long as we can keep doing those things, I think we’ll work the bugs out soon.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway…In 76 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. The storied organization has four wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019). In addition, RCR boasts six pole awards in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at the 1.5-mile oval.
Speedway Digest

NCWTS: Chandler Smith Scores Victoria's Voice 200 Win

It was a wild night for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – an event that had 11 cautions and 21 leaders upfront. Through it all, Chandler Smith scored his third career victory. “All up there. When you guys tuned into me halfway through...
Speedway Digest

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

Ross Chastain heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend aiming for a visit to victory lane, but knowing he'll be part of Monday's Academy of Country Music Awards. The Trackhouse Racing driver's No. 1 Chevrolet will carry a picture of country music icon Dolly Parton as part of the Academy of Country Music livery on Chastain's car.
Speedway Digest

Lawless Alan - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 22 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down to pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway. – Starting Position; Qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be held Friday afternoon at 5:00 PM ET to set the 36-truck starting field for the evening’s 134-lap race. Qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be determined by the fastest competitor in single-truck single-lap qualifying where the fastest competitor will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy