Tualatin standoff ends peacefully Sunday

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhhww_0eROR1qj00 A man alleged to have robbed a Sherwood gas station ended up at a Tualatin RV park, where he eventually surrendered.

An armed robbery suspect was reportedly taken into custody at an RV park in Tualatin Sunday evening, Feb. 27, after a standoff with the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team.

The incident began in Sherwood at 11:49 a.m. morning when officers were called to a report of a robbery in progress at the 76 gas station in the Sherwood Market Center, 15900 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road.

While the suspect fled the scene, he was followed by police to Roamers RV Park, 17585 S.W. Pacific Highway, where he entered a trailer, according to authorities.

Police evacuated the area, and the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit was called in to try to make contact with the individual. That initial attempt was unsuccessful.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team responded to the incident as well.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident late Sunday evening and lodged at the Washington County Jail. No other information was immediately available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tualatin#Robbery#Sherwood#Rv Park
