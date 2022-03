BENBOW, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the northern California community of Benbow, there is an unusual house for sale. Looking at it there are no clues as to what’s within its walls – but this house was made out of bales of straw. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is currently on the market for $375,000. The home […]

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO