Britney Spears straddles fiancé Sam Asghari in PDA-packed video

By Leah Bitsky
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

She’s so lucky.

Britney Spears showed some serious PDA with her hunky fiancé, Sam Asghari, Sunday as the couple enjoyed a romantic tropical vacation.

Asghari, 27, shared a steamy video to Instagram in which he was seen making out with Spears, 40, while they took a dip in an infinity pool.

“Island love 🏝 with the lioness @britneyspears,” he captioned the clip.

The “Toxic” singer was seen wrapping her legs around the actor’s waist as he held her with his muscular arms. He then started walking away from the camera while still carrying her in the water, putting his bulky back on full display.

Palm trees surrounded the pool, and there was a gorgeous view of the beach in the distance as reggaeton music played in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ijxn_0eROPtuw00
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears locked lips while vacationing together.

Fans joked that the lovebirds were so intimate in the video that they looked like they could start a family right then and there.

“Baby making 👶🏻,” one person commented on the post, with a second adding, “Yaaas make babies!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100NYm_0eROPtuw00
The pair enjoyed each other’s company while on a tropical getaway.

Spears and Asghari jetted off to a mystery locale earlier in the day to celebrate his 28th birthday, which is on March 4.

The pop star also posted a video Sunday showing off her sparkly engagement ring before the personal trainer took her hand and kissed it on a private jet.

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much ❤️ !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love ❤️ !!!” she wrote, adding, “I hope you get everything and more for your birthday 🎂 !!!”

In another video on Asghari’s Instagram Story, Spears was seen licking his ear as he jokingly told her, “Leave me alone.” A third clip showed him flexing while she said, “Baby, you look good coming back from the gym.”

The couple got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating. Asghari popped the question at Spears’ home with a ring that has a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, enhanced with a floating solitaire design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knqEB_0eROPtuw00
They got engaged last September.

Their engagement came amid the Grammy winner’s legal battle to win back control of her life and $60 million estate. Her conservatorship officially ended in November.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

