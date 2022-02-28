News & Announcements

In Hillsboro, water use typically drops in the winter, and starts to increase in the spring months as temperatures improve and gardening and irrigation begins.

Here are eight tips to incorporate water efficiency into your spring-season activities:

Water lawns and landscapes in the early morning or evening, after the sun goes down. If you use sprinklers, set them to provide larger drops close to the ground. Steer clear of misters, since they can cause the water to evaporate quickly. Inspect irrigation systems and check for leaks and broken or clogged sprinkler heads often. Fix sprinkler heads that are broken or spraying on the sidewalk, street, or driveway. Purchase and install a WaterSense weather-based controller, then apply for up to a $200 rebate from Hillsboro Water. The controllers use local weather and landscape conditions to tailor watering schedules and can significantly reduce overwatering by applying water only when plants need it. Raise your lawn mower blade. Longer grass promotes deeper root growth, resulting in a more drought-resistant lawn, reduced evaporation, and fewer weeds. Plants native to the Pacific Northwest help conserve water and protect the soil. Once established, native and adapted plants are very low maintenance, require little to no pesticides or fertilizers, and survive well on minimal water. Sign up to receive a personalized weekly watering number based on your zip code and the weather forecast.

Water wisely, Hillsboro!