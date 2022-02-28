ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Budget Surplus Balloons to Over $9.2 Billion

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's already record-breaking budget surplus continues to grow. The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its latest budget forecast Monday...

Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Blois Olson on the Budget Surplus, Fall Elections, More

ST. PAUL -- The state's project budget surplus is continuing to grow. Blois Olson is a political analyst from Fluence Media. He says the growing surplus will continue to drive discussions between the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate at the State Capitol. Olson also says the doesn't think a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Austin Daily Herald

As budget surplus grows, debate over what to do with it intensifies

Minnesota lawmakers found themselves swimming in surplus money Monday, as finance officials cautioned that events in Ukraine add uncertainty to a new forecast. “If you look at the oil prices anticipated in this forecast, they’ll become higher. If you look at markets and financial markets, they’re going to be unsettled,” said state Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter, noting that the national economic model contained in the forecast was completed before Russia invaded Ukraine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Coast News

Oceanside expects small budget surplus over next 5 years

OCEANSIDE – The city’s budget is expected to maintain a surplus balance over the next five years despite rising prices. According to the city’s annual five-year financial forecast, which was presented to Oceanside City Council earlier this month, the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year will end with a $3.42 million surplus. Fiscal years start in July of the first year and end in June the following year.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Austin Daily Herald

War, inflation complicate Minnesota’s budget projections

An all-important state budget forecast will be released Monday that lets Minnesota lawmakers know how much money they have to work with as they wrap up the legislative session. But the ramifications of recent world events — namely the war in Ukraine and its broader fallout — are unlikely to...
MINNESOTA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

No highway bond vote thanks to Maine budget surplus

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to use $100 million from the budget surplus for transportation projects, meaning voters won’t be asked to approve transportation bonds for the first time in eight years. If approved, that money would broadly support 2023 projects, ahead of $1.3 billion...
MAINE STATE
WJON

Minnesota to Receive $303-Million in Historic Opioid Settlement

UNDATED -- Minnesota will share in a historic $26-billion opioid settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid distributors. Minnesota's share of $303-million will be distributed to all 87 counties and cities with a population of more than 10,000. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the payments...
MINNESOTA STATE
International Business Times

Canada's Alberta Province Forecasts 2022/23 Budget Surplus As Oil Prices Soar

Canada's biggest oil-producing province Alberta is expecting its first budget surplus since 2014/15, Finance Minister Travis Toews said on Thursday, as soaring global energy prices and increased oil output boost provincial resource revenue. Alberta expects a surplus of C$500 million ($391 million) in the fiscal year beginning April 1, compared...
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: The budget surplus, Ukraine

May I ask why the word "projected" is routinely omitted from most discussions of our state budget "surplus"? Who remembers how much of each projected surplus evaporates before it ever enters the state coffers? Who keeps in mind the billions in state debt, the billions we owe the federal government for unemployment funding and other extensions and the money we have removed from educational spending when we should have been adding to that budget?
POLITICS
WJON

Walz Orders State to Terminate Russian Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Gov. Tim Walz has directed state agencies to terminate any contracts with Russian entities to punish the country for invading Ukraine. Reports say Walz issued an executive order on Friday directing more than two dozen state agencies to end their contracts. He also asked his cabinet not...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

MN DNR Adds Sunfish Regulations to 52 More Lakes

I don't go fishing all that often, in fact, I think the last time I actually went fishing was when I was still a kid. But it seems like the thing you could catch the most of was sunnies. And really, most of them were pretty small. Sometimes it was even sort of comical as to how small those fish would be. I still see pictures of people catching those "micro" fish.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

What’s the Latest on Downtown St. Cloud Commercial Vacancies?

St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON this week. He discussed many vacant locations in St. Cloud including some spots downtown. Glaesman says any city wants their downtown as strong as it can be... it's the heart of the city. WJON reported in 2020 the former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud had acquired a new owner. A property investment company based out of New York called Twenty Lake Holdings bought the property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
