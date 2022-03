Platforms with shorter videos need smaller file sizes. Video compressor and converter apps can help with that. Video conversion and compression matter a lot these days. Phones can record in 4K, HDR, and at 60FPS. However, most of today’s popular amateur video streaming sites, like TikTok and Instagram Stories, don’t support video that big. Thus, it’s become a big business to compress video into smaller, more manageable file sizes for those kinds of services. Here are the best video converter and compressor apps for Android.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO