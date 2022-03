Half of the global population is highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis and the opportunity to secure a “liveable” future for all is fast disappearing, a major new assessment by the world’s leading scientists has warned.“Unequivocal” human-caused global warming is already dangerously disrupting the natural world and some of its effects are irreversible, according to the second chapter of the sweeping report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).The assessment, the most authoritative look at global climate change, published about every seven years, explores how rising temperatures are affecting communities and ecosystems, and what capacity...

