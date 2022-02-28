‘It’s cold for both teams’: Laredo teams using cold weather to grow, not as an excuse

Alexander’s Rocco Garza-Gongora dives back in safely to first base during the Bulldogs’ matchup with Leander Rouse on Saturday morning. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

The Border Olympics are a time teams used to test themselves. How do they matchup against good opponents? What do they need to improve on? Are teams as good as they think they are?

This weekend’s Border Olympics though tested far more than that for 30 baseball teams from all over Texas. Temperatures never got higher than 60 degrees and they barely eclipsed 40 degrees in Saturday’s games.

These types of conditions test far more than how good teams are. They test what teams are made of. Can you throw strikes when you can’t feel your fingers? Can you deal with the sting in your hands when you foul a ball off your hands or the end of the bat in the cold weather?

There is a reason the MLB season doesn’t start until April. Playing baseball in cold weather is awful. But United head coach Rudy Saldivar made a great point about the conditions following his team’s loss to PSJA on Thursday.

“It’s cold for both teams,” he said. “For every team out here so that’s not going to be an excuse.”

Teams found out a lot about themselves this weekend. Many teams found they could compete against good opponents. Alexander went 3-0-1 through its first four games and earned a matchup with Leander Rouse in a guaranteed game Saturday morning.

Rouse was a state semifinalist last season and brought with it Division I commits and loads of experience. The Bulldogs have Division I talent themselves with guys like Rocco Garza-Gongora who is going to the University of Oklahoma, but they have a lot of youth too.

In fact, Alexander started a freshman in Jeremy Gabrillo against Leander Rouse. It was a tall task for a freshman and one he did have some struggles with as did most of the Bulldog pitching staff.

Whether it was the cold, the matchup or just simply an off day, the Bulldogs seemingly could not find the zone throughout the day walking eight batters and hitting another two in four innings of work.

This was a challenge the Bulldogs didn’t overcome. Just the second of the season as Alexander is now 3-2-1.

Head coach Fernando Lemus challenged his team after the first inning in which the Bulldogs gave up six runs on a total of one hit allowed to Leander Rouse. He was heated after that inning, but after the game he was optimistic about the weekend overall despite the loss.

“That’s a great team over there,” he said. “It was a Saturday game, I’m just glad our guys got an opportunity to face that type of competition.

“We always tell them that we welcome that earlier in the year because that will prepare us for later on whether it be district or in the playoffs. I wish we would have given a better performance today, but it is what it is.”

Coach Lemus wouldn’t use the weather as an excuse either. Make no mistake, Saturday’s game was freezing cold, but Leander Rouse had to play in the same weather.

The starter for them struggled early throwing strikes but kept his walks down after a first inning in which he walked two.

Leander Rouse has played deep into the playoffs and they have dealt with adversity before. Weather like that to them appeared to just be another thing to deal with and they dealt with it.

Alexander is working as a team to learn how to do that, but more specifically, the team’s youngsters —of which there are many — are learning to do that.

“We’re a young team and we’ve got to grow up,” Lemus said. “It tested out mental toughness today obviously. All we can do is keep working and grow up.”

