ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

‘It’s cold for both teams’: Laredo teams using cold weather to grow, not as an excuse

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCEmL_0eROLtUQ00
Alexander’s Rocco Garza-Gongora dives back in safely to first base during the Bulldogs’ matchup with Leander Rouse on Saturday morning. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

The Border Olympics are a time teams used to test themselves. How do they matchup against good opponents? What do they need to improve on? Are teams as good as they think they are?

This weekend’s Border Olympics though tested far more than that for 30 baseball teams from all over Texas. Temperatures never got higher than 60 degrees and they barely eclipsed 40 degrees in Saturday’s games.

These types of conditions test far more than how good teams are. They test what teams are made of. Can you throw strikes when you can’t feel your fingers? Can you deal with the sting in your hands when you foul a ball off your hands or the end of the bat in the cold weather?

There is a reason the MLB season doesn’t start until April. Playing baseball in cold weather is awful. But United head coach Rudy Saldivar made a great point about the conditions following his team’s loss to PSJA on Thursday.

“It’s cold for both teams,” he said. “For every team out here so that’s not going to be an excuse.”

Teams found out a lot about themselves this weekend. Many teams found they could compete against good opponents. Alexander went 3-0-1 through its first four games and earned a matchup with Leander Rouse in a guaranteed game Saturday morning.

Rouse was a state semifinalist last season and brought with it Division I commits and loads of experience. The Bulldogs have Division I talent themselves with guys like Rocco Garza-Gongora who is going to the University of Oklahoma, but they have a lot of youth too.

In fact, Alexander started a freshman in Jeremy Gabrillo against Leander Rouse. It was a tall task for a freshman and one he did have some struggles with as did most of the Bulldog pitching staff.

Whether it was the cold, the matchup or just simply an off day, the Bulldogs seemingly could not find the zone throughout the day walking eight batters and hitting another two in four innings of work.

This was a challenge the Bulldogs didn’t overcome. Just the second of the season as Alexander is now 3-2-1.

Head coach Fernando Lemus challenged his team after the first inning in which the Bulldogs gave up six runs on a total of one hit allowed to Leander Rouse. He was heated after that inning, but after the game he was optimistic about the weekend overall despite the loss.

“That’s a great team over there,” he said. “It was a Saturday game, I’m just glad our guys got an opportunity to face that type of competition.

“We always tell them that we welcome that earlier in the year because that will prepare us for later on whether it be district or in the playoffs. I wish we would have given a better performance today, but it is what it is.”

Coach Lemus wouldn’t use the weather as an excuse either. Make no mistake, Saturday’s game was freezing cold, but Leander Rouse had to play in the same weather.

The starter for them struggled early throwing strikes but kept his walks down after a first inning in which he walked two.

Leander Rouse has played deep into the playoffs and they have dealt with adversity before. Weather like that to them appeared to just be another thing to deal with and they dealt with it.

Alexander is working as a team to learn how to do that, but more specifically, the team’s youngsters —of which there are many — are learning to do that.

“We’re a young team and we’ve got to grow up,” Lemus said. “It tested out mental toughness today obviously. All we can do is keep working and grow up.”

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Three Dustdevils claim All-LSC accolades

The Texas A&M International women's basketball team saw three of its players earn Lone Star Conference honors for their performance this season. Rai Brown, Clara Fernandez and Evelyn Quiroz earned First Team All-LSC, All-LSC honorable mention and All-LSC freshman team honors, respectively. Brown, who is in her first year with the Dustdevils, has had a solid campaign so far. The sophomore currently averages a team-high 16.6 points along with 5.6 rebounds. Her 16.6 points per game was third best in the conference, and she finished in the Top 20 in...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Border Olympics meet begins Friday

The annual Border Olympics track and field meet will feature 25 teams that will compete at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex Friday and Saturday. This is the first time this season in which all eight local Laredo schools will have the opportunity to compete at the same meet. The meet starts with the field events at 10 a.m. The running prelims will start at 2 p.m. with only the top nine advancing to Saturday's finals. On Saturday, the meet opens with the 1,600-meter run at 9:30 a.m. with only the top 12 advancing to the finals. The...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Bowie II, Walker earn All-LSC honors

The Texas A&M International men's basketball team saw two of its players earn Lone Star Conference honors for their performance this season. Greg Bowie II and La-Quiem Walker earned All-LSC third-team and honorable-mention honors, respectively, for their play this year. Bowie led the Dustdevils this season with 15 points per game, while shooting 41.5% from the field. The San Antonio native was TAMIU's go-to player as he had eight games in which he finished with 20-or-more points, including a 33-point outburst against Lubbock Christian on Feb. 8. Walker was third on the team with 11.1 points per game. The big man also averaged 5.1 rebounds per matchup, good for second on the roster. garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com Twitter: @gkroegs
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

South’s Gonzalez steps down from job

United South head boys' basketball coach Carmelo Gonzalez has stepped down from the position, per UISD officials. UISD athletic director Bobby Cruz confirmed the move with the Laredo Morning Times on Thursday as the school district has already posted an opening for the position. Applicants interested can apply until March 22. "(Gonzalez) did resign from his position at United South as head boys' basketball coach," Cruz said. "We will begin our search for a new head boys' basketball coach at United South. We have a ton of respect for Carmelo....
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Laredo, TX
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Martin’s Alexander Ledesma captures District 30-5A MVP

Martin again had plenty to celebrate this season. It claimed its fourth straight district title and went undefeated in league play for the second straight season. And a few days into the offseason, the Tigers have more reasons to be thrilled. District 30-5A coaches released their regular-season awards and Martin claimed three of the six major accolades. Senior Alexander Ledesma ended his career on a high note as he was named the district's Most Valuable Player. Ledesma did a little bit of everything for the Tigers as he averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

United’s Carlos Castro named District 30-6A MVP

Coaches from District 30-6A released the regular season awards for the boys' basketball teams in the league. And Laredo athletes swept this year's major honors. Carlos Castro was the United Longhorns' leader this season. Whenever the senior played well, United did too. And that leadership paid off as he was named the district's Most Valuable Player after he led the Longhorns to a share of this year's league title. The honor comes after he earned first team All-District as a junior. Castro wasn't the only Longhorn to earn a major accolade. United's Luis Arzuaga and Javen Colbert both...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Melendez not satisfied with performance, happy to win

It's pretty obvious how good an athlete is when they win a field event by more than a foot and come away disappointed. But that was the situation Friday for St. Augustine pole vaulter Efram Melendez. The Knights' vaulter won the boys' pole vault at the 90th annual Border Olympics with a jump of 14-foot-6, but that was nowhere near the kind of height he wanted to clear and he was visibly annoyed with himself following his victory. "To me, I know I can win these competitions, but to me it's more than just winning," he said. "I...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Nixon’s Gonzalez surprised, honored by All-State Honorable mention selection

There might not have been a single person more surprised about being given Honorable Mention All-State honors than Nixon fullback Alexis Gonzalez. "Honestly, I thought it was a mistake at first," he said. "I had no idea. My mom told me actually. She saw it in the paper and she let me know and I thought it was a mistake." Mistake it was not though as the senior was given Honorable Mention honors for All-State by the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) along with El Paso Coronado's Diego Retana. Gonzalez, in fact, was one of just five fullbacks...
NIXON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
424
Followers
205
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy