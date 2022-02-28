Racial inequality in the Anglophone Caribbean: comparing the cases of Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago

To coincide with the 57th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X the Chicago Peace Fellow Alumni will host a Funders Pledge virtual press conference. An open letter, “A Pathway to Anti-Racist Philanthropy,” from 30 members, will be at the center of the discussion. The letter requests increased philanthropy’s commitments to understand their concerns as the demands for their work and services grow. Due to the nationwide uprisings in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Adam Toledo, and many other people of color, an increase in funding does not go without notice. Yet, funding is still unequal to their white-counterpart lead organizations. Funding for Black and Brown organizations can still be greatly improved.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO