ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA [Smd] ROSES-22 Exoplanets Research Program Corrected

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

The Exoplanets Research Program (XRP) element solicits basic research proposals to conduct scientific investigations that significantly improve our understanding of exoplanets and exoplanet formation....

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA's James Webb took one crucial step closer to finding habitable exoplanets

Life in outer space has long been an enigmatic topic for humankind. There is almost no hope for planets in our solar system. On the other hand, studying exoplanets - planets outside the solar system - also challenges the limits of the technology we have developed, at least until now. Some studies have been conducted on exoplanets in recent decades, and one is revealed to have an atmosphere similar to the one of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exoplanets#Basic Research#Smd#Step 2#Twitter
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
The Independent

Nasa’s next big space telescope could see Jupiter-sized exoplanets

Even as the James Webb Space Telescope inches closer to beginning its science mission, experts are already thinking about the next big space telescope, Nasa’s Nancy Grace Roman telescope.In a Thursday blog post, Nasa scientists discussed Roman — which will launch in 2027 — and its capabilities, which could allow astronomers to image exoplanets as relatively small and cool as Jupiter for the first time.Exoplanets are so far away that most of these distant worlds were discovered indirectly by observing their effect on their host star.But the Roman telescope, a wide-field of view instrument like the Hubble Space Telescope...
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy