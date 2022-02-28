NASA [Smd] ROSES-22 Exoplanets Research Program Corrected

Even as the James Webb Space Telescope inches closer to beginning its science mission, experts are already thinking about the next big space telescope, Nasa’s Nancy Grace Roman telescope.In a Thursday blog post, Nasa scientists discussed Roman — which will launch in 2027 — and its capabilities, which could allow astronomers to image exoplanets as relatively small and cool as Jupiter for the first time.Exoplanets are so far away that most of these distant worlds were discovered indirectly by observing their effect on their host star.But the Roman telescope, a wide-field of view instrument like the Hubble Space Telescope...
