Northrop Grumman Selected by Space Development Agency to Develop Prototype Constellation Supporting Joint All-Domain Command and Control Network

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Feb. 28, 2022 – Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) today received an award with a potential value of $692 million from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce and field an innovative, proliferated constellation of 42 low-Earth orbit (pLEO) satellites for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) mesh satellite communications...

www.spaceref.com

CBS News

Northrop Grumman launches space station supply mission

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket streaked away from Virginia's Eastern Shore Saturday, boosting a Cygnus cargo ship into orbit with more than four tons of supplies and equipment bound for the International Space Station. The rocket's two Russian-built RD-181 first stage engines roared to life at 12:40 p.m. EST, throttled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gazette

Northrop Grumman wins $341 million Space Force radar contract

Defense giant Northrop Grumman announced Wednesday it has received a $341 million Space Force contract to develop deep-space radar that will track satellites, debris and other objects. Northrop Grumman hiring 250 in Colorado Springs. The company, which employs 1,100 in the Colorado Springs area working on a variety of military...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Benzinga

Sidus Space Partners With Aitech Systems To Support LizzieSat Constellation

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) established a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation. LizzieSats are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit microsatellites focused on developing and testing upcoming spacecraft technologies for multiple customers. Aitech Systems is developing and delivering custom LizzieSat Command and Data Handling (C&DH) flight computers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Command And Control#Space Industry#Space Architecture#Constellations#Northrop Grumman Selected#Control Network#Sda
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY

