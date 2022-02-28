Northrop Grumman Selected by Space Development Agency to Develop Prototype Constellation Supporting Joint All-Domain Command and Control Network
Feb. 28, 2022 – Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) today received an award with a potential value of $692 million from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce and field an innovative, proliferated constellation of 42 low-Earth orbit (pLEO) satellites for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) mesh satellite communications...www.spaceref.com
