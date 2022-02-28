Smiles From Heaven event canceled in January back on for March

Pictured are participants in the Smiles From Heaven Superheroes 5K at North Central Park on Saturday. (Courtesy /Smiles From Heaven)

COVID-19 cases have fallen throughout the past few weeks after the fourth wave significantly affected the local area. And now as it is beginning to subside, several events canceled for January and February have been rescheduled.

After being canceled in late January, the Smiles From Heaven Flag Football Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 12 starting at 7 a.m. The organization made the announcement through social media as it once again is looking for participating teams and making sure the community knows the event is back after being postponed.

“As a new identity and with a huge commitment in assisting many local families affected by pediatric cancer and blood disorders, any fundraiser that is postponed makes it difficult to better serve our families,” said Ray Sanchez, President of the local nonprofit Smiles From Heaven. “From my understanding, cases of COVID-19 are dropping and not as high as they were in early February.”

Sanchez said seven out of the 10 teams that participated last time signed up again on just the first day of the posting of the new date. Sanchez hopes this means the event will be a success.

“The tournament does have a 12-team limit, so we are expecting to have those openings filled soon,” Sanchez said. “When our tournament was postponed last month, many of our local teams traveled out of town to participate in other tournaments that were held on the same date. It seemed like only Laredo wasn’t allowing large outdoor gatherings.”

Although at least five teams are missing right now for the tournament, he does say the excitement from the teams already in contention is big and he hopes more join in as the event is something the city has not seen before.

Sanchez says the prizes are something to be excited about as well.

“I had a couple of team captains call me yesterday (and say) they are excited to participate in this tournament knowing that the funds will go toward a good cause,” Sanchez said. “It’s something Laredo hasn’t seen before. An organization doing a lot for kids fighting cancer. The event will be a men’s open division 12-team double elimination tournament. First place will take home a trophy, 10 champions shirts, a large championship banner and bragging rights. There will be a second- and third-place trophy as well.”

Sanchez also took time to comment on the ongoing boil water notice and how it is affecting vulnerable community members around the city, which includes the immunocompromised. He says the City of Laredo has “failed” the people going through these illnesses and more needs to be done to ensure the health of the local community.

He says his organization is working with various people who get help through the organization to have the resources to have clean and stable water for their children.

“As a champion for local children with cancer, I would like to comment on the current ongoing water situation,” Sanchez said. “There are many local children with a compromised immune system that rely on clean water. Again, the city has failed us. Smiles From Heaven has assisted the affected families by providing cases of water and by offering them a place to stay or shower at a hotel.”

Sanchez says he hopes people get to participate or at least watch the event. He also hopes more people become involved with the events that the organization holds, as they plan to continue offering many sources of potential volunteering and donation events to help the community. He knows that if more people join their efforts, they can get more help to those who need it.

“We ask the community to stay connected with us for any future events,” Sanchez said. “Our programs are funded by donors like you. Our goal this year is to purchase a new SUV our families can use for their out-of-town cancer-related treatments. Due to COVID, families cannot use public transportation like they did years ago.

“SFH is also having a difficult time with rental vehicles. The Army National Guard has most of the local vehicles rented for the border mission, another ongoing crisis. Again, we thank everyone for their support and for helping make a difference in the lives of local children fighting cancer.”

Another event that the organization recently hosted was the SFH Superheroes 5K on Saturday, Feb. 26 at North Central Park.

To sign up for this event or any future event with the Smiles From Heaven organization, people can follow the organization on social media @SmilesFromHeaven or their website at smilesfromheaventx.org.

