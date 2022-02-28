ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK ramps up Russia sanctions as Johnson warns Putin of ‘colossal mistake’

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6TaW_0eROKlqt00

Britain has announced new sanctions against Russian banks to heap pressure on Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine , as Downing Street eyed the possibility that economic pressure could bring down the Russian president’s regime.

Boris Johnson said Mr Putin had made a “colossal mistake” in invading Ukraine, and praised the country for its fierce resistance and proving Moscow wrong to think tanks would be “garlanded with roses”.

Liz Truss said all Russian banks would be hit with a full asset freeze within days as she announced new powers to limit them from clearing payments in sterling, which will initially target the nation’s largest bank, Sberbank.

The Foreign Secretary said the war could last “months and years” as she prepared the British public for “some economic hardship” as a result of the sanctions, but vowed to Ukraine that the UK would “suffer economic sacrifices to support you, however long it takes”.

In other developments:

– Home Secretary Priti Patel ruled out a visa waiver for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, citing fears that Moscow’s troops and extremists could come to the UK, as she came under pressure to help more people reach safety in Britain.

– The Foreign Office advised Britons against all travel to Russia because of the “lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy”.

– Transport Secretary Grant Shapps asked all UK ports to deny access to Russian flagged, registered or operated vessels.

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 16 children had been killed and 45 injured during the Russian invasion.

– Average UK petrol prices exceeded £1.51 for the first time after oil prices hit an eight-year high over concerns about the reliability of supplies.

– The sanctions imposed by Britain and allies appear to be having an impact, with the rouble sinking by nearly 26% against the US dollar by Monday morning.

– Switzerland strayed from its history of neutrality to adopt EU sanctions against Russia, in a major step that will curtail the ability of rich Russians to store their wealth there.

– G7 and other world leaders agreed to “pursue every avenue to ensure that Putin fails” during a phone call on Monday afternoon, according to No 10.

Mr Johnson will continue his diplomatic push on Tuesday by travelling to Poland and Estonia for meetings with his counterparts and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

At a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Mr Johnson and ministers received a briefing on the scale of discontent among the Russian people to the Kremlin’s attack on their neighbouring nation.

Mr Johnson said: “It is becoming clearer with each day that Putin had made a colossal mistake believing that the guns of his tanks would be garlanded with roses when instead the Ukrainian people had put up a fierce resistance in defence of their homeland.”

Downing Street said Mr Johnson discussed the latest intelligence suggesting Russia’s advance had been “hampered by logistical problems and the heroic efforts of the Ukrainian military who are inflicting significant casualties on Russian troops”.

The Cabinet was updated by the chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, Sir Simon Gass, and the Chief of the Defence staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who No 10 said discussed “the discontent among many of the Russian people including an anti-war petition that has attracted around a million signatures”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YF6bN_0eROKlqt00

With western sanctions biting, the Russian central bank was forced to sharply raise its key interest rate to save the rouble from collapse.

No 10 said Mr Johnson told Cabinet that Mr Putin had “underestimated western unity and the strength of the sanctions his action could lead to”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Britain does not want to “unnecessarily inflict damage on the Russian people” but added that western sanctions “are to bring down the Putin regime” and “anyone who is actively seeking to support any elements of the Putin regime should think very carefully”.

No 10 later said the Prime Minister’s official spokesman had “misspoke” when he said western sanctions are designed to bring about regime change, but the slip-up portrayed how some think the economic pain inflicted could have wide-reaching ramifications.

Ms Truss vowed that “Putin must lose” as she went on to announce the new legislation in the Commons, saying state-owned Sberbank would be hit with the sterling ban as soon as the powers come into force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPQRM_0eROKlqt00

“With over 50% of Russian trade denominated in dollars or sterling, our co-ordinated action with the United States will damage Russia’s ability to trade with the world,” she said.

The Foreign Secretary also announced a full asset freeze on three further Russian banks – VEB, Sovcombank, Otkritie – before adding: “We will bring in a full asset freeze on all Russian banks in days, looking to co-ordinate with our allies.

“The UK and our allies will have to undergo some economic hardship as a result of our sanctions but our hardships are nothing compared to those endured by the people of Ukraine.”

The Treasury targeted Russia’s central bank with sanctions in a response co-ordinated with US and European allies.

Despite the continued assault, Ukraine agreed to talks with Moscow and sent a delegation to the border with Belarus for the meeting.

But British officials were not holding out much hope for the peace talks, and fear Moscow could use more indiscriminate force if the invasion stalls.

Western officials believe that so far around half of the Russian forces that had been ringed around Ukraine’s borders have been committed to the assault.

One official said Mr Putin had underestimated Ukrainian resistance, both militarily and among the general population, and had “stirred up a hornet’s nest” as a result.

Another Western official suggested Mr Putin had not expected the unity among Nato allies, resulting in the “tectonic shift” in the way Germany thinks about European security and defence.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace dismissed Mr Putin putting his nuclear forces on heightened alert as part of the Kremlin’s “battle of rhetoric” rather than a real threat.

The Russian president suggested “aggressive statements” from Nato and the financial sanctions prompted his orders to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons.

Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will not do anything to escalate in that area, we will not do anything to feed any miscalculation, we take it very, very seriously.

“But at the moment this is a battle of rhetoric that President Putin is deploying, and we just have to make sure we manage it properly.”

He warned that the Russian offensive in Ukraine is likely to become “more violent”, as troops close in around the capital Kyiv.

Mr Johnson shared another call with Mr Zelensky on Monday afternoon, condemning the “barbaric air strikes” that have left children among the dead and vowed to send more military support to Ukraine “in the coming hours and days”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Simon Gass
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

China says it is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after saying it 'deeply regretted' the war in sign that Beijing's support for Putin is wavering

China has seemingly offered to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid its strongest comments yet over the conflict. A statement from Beijing yesterday said: 'Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire.'. Chinese authorities added they...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Russian#Sberbank#British#Ukrainians#The Foreign Office#Britons#Transport
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy