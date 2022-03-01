ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Netflix in March 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcqSH_0eROKiCi00

Netflix has yet another busy month in store this March.

Alongside new films, including Ryan Reynolds ’ time travel adventure The Adam Project and post-apocalyptic thriller Black Crab , the streaming service will also be releasing the second season of its hit series Bridgerton .

Some high-profile films will also be making their Netflix debut in the UK: Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master , the Coen brothers’ Hail, Ceasar! and Spike Jonze film Her , starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Find a full list of every movie and TV series joining Netflix in March 2022 below.

1 March

Original Content

Movies

2 March

Against the Ice

3 March

The Weekend Away

4 March

Meskina

Nightride

The Invisible Thread

9 March

The Bombardment

11 March

The Adam Project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47g5mQ_0eROKiCi00

15 March

Marilyn’s Eyes

17 March

Rescued by Ruby

18 March

Backpackers

Black Crab

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

24 March

Love Like the Falling Petals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvzib_0eROKiCi00

TV

1 March

Worst Roommate Ever season one

2 March

Savage Rhythm season one

3 March

Midnight at Pera Palace season one

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season two

4 March

Making Fun season one

Lies and Deceit season one

Pieces of Her season one

8 March

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts season two

9 March

Queer Eye: Germany season one

The Last Kingdom series four

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtbEJ_0eROKiCi00

11 March

Life After Death with Tyler Henry season one

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After season one

16 March

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

18 March

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question season one

Cracow Monsters season one

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love season one

Human Resources season one

Light the Night part three

Standing Up season one

Top Boy series four

Young, Famous & Africa season one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3HgY_0eROKiCi00

25 March

Bridgerton season two

Documentary

3 March

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

9 March

The Andy Warhol Diaries

11 March

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season four

16 March

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

29 March

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYjAj_0eROKiCi00

Comedy

3 March

Whindersoson Nunes: My Own Show!

8 March

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You

15 March

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

Kids

3 March

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season two

Power Rangers: Dino Fury season two

10 March

Karma’s World season two

15 March

Team Zenko Go

25 March

Transformers: Botbots

29 March

Mighty Express season six

31 March

Super PupZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAobA_0eROKiCi00

Anime

10 March

Kotaro Lives Alone

28 March

Thermae Romae Novae

Licenced Content

Movies

1 March

Alive

Cujo

Hell on the Border

Her

I Spit on Your Grave 2

Love Is Color Blind

The Master

Three Days of Condor

Save The Last Dance

Spider-Man 2

United

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGDJ1_0eROKiCi00

5 March

August, Osage County

6 March

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

10 March

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania

11 March

17 Again

Hail, Caesar!

13 March

It Chapter Two

15 March

The Intouchables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmW9S_0eROKiCi00

TV

1 March

The Guardians of Justice season one

3 March

American Girl

6 March

Rick and Morty season five

Comments / 0

