Health

Inside Insulin (Part 2): Approaching a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes?

By Becky McCall
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This is the second in a two-part series commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the first use of insulin in humans. Part 1 of this series examined the rivalry behind the discovery and use of insulin. One hundred years ago, teenager Leonard Thompson was the first patient with...

The Press

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes. FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Science could be well on its way to a cure for type 1 diabetes, as researchers hone transplant therapies designed to restore patients' ability to produce their own insulin, experts say.
SCIENCE
Buffalo News

Schumer calls for cap on 'outrageous' cost of insulin for diabetes

When Emily Dickey of Lancaster was diagnosed with diabetes at age 5 in 2008, the scariest part for her parents was learning to monitor their daughter's blood sugar 24/7 and give her daily shots of insulin to keep her healthy. Today at age 19, Emily fills her own insulin pump...
BUFFALO, NY
yourerie

Newsmaker: New program for those with Type II Diabetes

Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputations. As of 2019, it was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Early diagnosis and early treatment are key to keeping diabetes under control. Dr. Tony Farah, Chief Medical Officer of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Oregon State
Medical News Today

What to know about type 1 diabetes and tattoos

Tattoos are becoming increasingly popular among United States residents. People with type 1 diabetes can get tattoos, but doctors may advise waiting until they can reliably control their blood sugar levels. Almost 1.6 million of people in the U.S. have type 1 diabetes, a condition in which the body does...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Are Unraveling the Mysteries Around Type-2 Diabetes

For more than 30 years, scientists have been trying to unravel the mystery of how a key biological molecule self assembles into a rogue protein-like substance known as amyloid, which is thought to play a role in the development of type-2 diabetes — a disease that affects 300 million people worldwide.
SCIENCE
rigzone.com

hackernoon.com

Named Entity Recognition (NER): Concept, Types, and Applications

NER (Named Entity Recognition) is a part of natural language processing (Natural Language Processing) It helps develop intelligent machines capable of extracting meaning from Speech and text. Machine learning helps these intelligent systems learn by training large natural language data. NER helps in the semantic part of Natural Language processing NLP by extracting the meaning of words formed by letters, identifying and locating them based on their relationships. The main goal of a NER model**is to label and classify these named entities into predefined categories.
SOFTWARE
verywellhealth.com

Type 2 Diabetes: Statistics and Facts

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which blood sugar (glucose) levels are excessively high. It's the most common form of diabetes, affecting more than 34 million Americans, or just over 10% of the U.S. population. Type 2 diabetes accounts for approximately 90% to 95% of all diabetes cases in the country.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Medication Shows Benefits Treating Type 1 Diabetes – Delayed Disease Progression, Lowered Insulin Requirements

Benefits of the blood pressure medication verapamil include delayed disease progression, lowered insulin requirements, and preservation of some beta cell function. Use of the drug verapamil to treat Type 1 diabetes continues to show benefits lasting at least two years, researchers report in the journal Nature Communications. Patients taking the oral blood pressure medication not only required less daily insulin two years after first diagnosis of the disease, but also showed evidence of surprising immunomodulatory benefits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Finding Cellular “Zebras” in Type 1 Diabetes Using a Single-Cell Multi-omics Approach

Post written by: Maria Fasolino, Gregory W. Schwartz, and Golnaz Vahedi. American medical students have been taught for decades that “when you hear hoofbeats, think of horses, not zebras,” which was coined in the 1940s by Dr. Theodore Woodward. This aphorism is a variation of Occam’s razor, which is a principle that gives preference to simpler hypotheses over the more complex. And thus, this phrase encourages medical trainees to first entertain diagnoses that are simpler or more common, and thus more likely, over those that are more complicated or rare, and thus less probable – which is in reference to the fact that in the United States, horses are more commonplace than zebras. That said, although rare, “medical zebras” do exist, and if sufficient evidence is gathered and a black and white striped pattern is metaphorically emerging, a rare disease or condition may be the appropriate diagnosis.
SCIENCE

