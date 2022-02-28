Delaware Tech Men’s Basketball Team Wins 2022 NJCAA Region 19 Championship

It’s amazing what a change in mindset, an adjustment in scheduling, and a group of hard working coaches and players can do for a basketball program.

Delaware Tech’s 2018-2019 men’s basketball season ended with an 0-27 record. This year, the team won the 2022 NJCAA Region 19 Men’s Basketball Championship with an 86-78 victory over Raritan Valley Community College on Feb. 26.

“It’s outstanding, and why it feels so good is because these guys have been through a heck of a lot,” Head Coach Richard Rago said. “I felt so good for them to not only be in the position to play for a championship, but to win it.

“Our guys have a lot of heart.”

Delaware Tech entered the region tournament as the second seed, and knocked off the third-seeded County College of Morris 70-54 on Feb. 24 in front of a raucous home crowd. The team continued that momentum at Raritan Valley to win the championship.

Sophomores Rashaan Butler and Tyson Tanner put up two of the best games in their Delaware Tech careers to lead the team. Butler scored 19 points with 12 rebounds against Morris and posted 26 points and 11 rebounds against Raritan, while Tanner scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds against Morris and scored 17 points with 20 rebounds against Raritan.

“Tyson was an absolute monster. He was playing on bad ankles, and I knew he had these types of games in him,” Rago said. “Rashaan put two outstanding games together. Some of the baskets he scored were just fantastic.”

Syed Myles, who led the team in scoring all season, had 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in the championship game. Rago said freshmen Joey Donnelly and Noah Tran also did some things that wouldn’t show up in a box score. The team suffered major foul trouble in the first half and needed consistent and steady play from both Donnelly and Tran in order to keep the game close at halftime.

The team played the tournament without second-leading scorer Izaiah Credle, who was ineligible due to being ejected in the final game of the regular season. Despite being ineligible to play, Rago said Credle continued to practice hard and worked with the second team during practice to push the starters. He joined his team in celebration on FaceTime after the game.

Freshman Cole Matthews stepped up in Credle’s absence, scoring 11 points against Morris and recording 9 points and 7 rebounds against Raritan.

The region championship advances Delaware Tech to play in the NJCAA East A & B District Championship Tournament on March 5 at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn, N.Y. Delaware Tech is the #4 seed, and plays #1 seed Niagara County Community College at 1 p.m. The championship game will be held at 2 p.m. on March 6. The winner of the district championship advances to the NJCAA Division II National Championship in Rockford, Ill.

“They’ve worked so hard to do this,” Rago said. “This past month we’ve played just about every other day leading up to this tournament, and to do what they did under all of these circumstances is absolutely phenomenal and just an unbelievable thing.

“We had a lot of blessings. We’ve had good coaching, and we’ve got a good, tight knit group of players.”

Rago’s first season as head coach was the winless 2018-2019 campaign. He joined Delaware Tech after having been retired for two years after coaching at St. Elizabeth’s High School for 30 years. He and his coaching staff immediately identified areas of improvement. They set out to have a stronger strength of schedule, they worked to reduce the number of games the team was playing each week to allow the players time to study and focus on academics, and they brought in players who were willing to work hard and were ready to practice.

“The athletes playing here are Delaware players and we are winning with Delaware players, and that’s important and that means something,” Rago said.

PHOTOS:

Top: Sophomores Rashaan Butler, left, and Tyson Tanner, right led the Delaware Tech men’s basketball team to the 2022 NJCAA Region 19 Championship. In two tournament games, Butler averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, and Tanner averaged 16.5 points and 16 rebounds.

Bottom: Delaware Tech’s men’s basketball team celebrates winning the 2022 NJCAA Region 19 Championship on Feb. 26.