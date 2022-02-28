ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manfrotto PRO Light Tough Cases Go Beyond the Standard Hard Case

By Jaron Schneider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManfrotto recently expanded its PRO Light Tough cases and while at their core these hard cases are pretty similar to other offerings, Manfrotto does offer some modular accessories that make them stand apart. Manfrotto sponsored this Product Showcase so we could take a look at its two new hard...

pocketnow.com

These are the best Galaxy S22 thin & light cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a thin and lightweight flagship, and it weighs only 167 grams, and it’s only 7.6mm thick. It’s the thinnest and lightest device in the new Galaxy S22 lineup. The Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, and it has a 10MP selfie camera, and three more rear cameras. The primary sensor is a 50MP; there’s also a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto, capable of 3x optical zoom.
Fstoppers

We Review the Manfrotto Pro Light Frontloader and Backloader Camera Backpacks

These new camera backpacks from Manfrotto offer more than just a minimalist design. In the latter part of 2021, Manfrotto did a massive refresh of their camera bag collection. In recent years, the brand has been producing camera-carrying solutions that offer more subtle designs and modular options that are compatible with a wide range of applications. Among the renewed camera bag collections are the Manfrotto Street bags that include a backpack, a tote bag, a tech organizer, and a crossbody pouch, the Manfrotto Advanced bags that include backpacks, shoulder, and messenger bags, the Pro Light collection that consists of five different backpacks, and the Pro Light Tough hard case that we reviewed a month ago along with a larger, luggage-sized case.
WPRI

Best iPad Pro 12.9-inch case

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tablets are available in several designs from different manufacturers, but few can keep up with Apple’s iPad Pro. That’s because it is one of the most powerful mobile tablets available, so it needs robust protection at all times.
