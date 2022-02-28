Manfrotto PRO Light Tough Cases Go Beyond the Standard Hard Case

These new camera backpacks from Manfrotto offer more than just a minimalist design. In the latter part of 2021, Manfrotto did a massive refresh of their camera bag collection. In recent years, the brand has been producing camera-carrying solutions that offer more subtle designs and modular options that are compatible with a wide range of applications. Among the renewed camera bag collections are the Manfrotto Street bags that include a backpack, a tote bag, a tech organizer, and a crossbody pouch, the Manfrotto Advanced bags that include backpacks, shoulder, and messenger bags, the Pro Light collection that consists of five different backpacks, and the Pro Light Tough hard case that we reviewed a month ago along with a larger, luggage-sized case.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO