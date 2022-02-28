Suburban VFW reopens for first time since pandemic

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Arnold-Heath Memorial VFW, which had served veterans in Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park and Streamwood for more than four decades, was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the enthusiasm of members, Post 5151 found a new location with the same mission – “Veterans Helping Veterans.”

The new site sits in the Glenbrook Shopping Center on Lake Street in Hanover Park.

The Daily Herald reports post members and local dignitaries celebrated the return with a grand opening ceremony and open house on Sunday.

Post leaders tell the paper their new home will support initiatives like Veterans’ Outreach and Stand-by-me Heroes as well as the Hines VA Hospital.