Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief to replace Zucker

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert's top producer at CBS, was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN, where he's expected to take over in May.

Licht's expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend. Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the “CBS This Morning" news program and “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.

The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery's acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.

Zaslav called Licht a “dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person.”

He said Licht is “a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative and more cohesive.”

Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust. Gollust later exited the company, too.

Licht, in a statement, promised to uphold and build upon CNN's legacy.

“I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots,” he said.

Outsider.com

Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine. While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.
CELEBRITIES
