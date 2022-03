The Government has launched a consultation into an online sales tax which could ease the business rates burden on high street stores.Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised the consultation at the Budget in October following businesses’ concerns of a potential tax imbalance between in-store retailers and those online.Big name high street shops have been calling for an online sales tax because they see it as unfair that the bills for online-only retailers are far lower.Business rates are paid on all commercial properties and are calculated based on the property value and the rent paid.The Government scrapped business rates payments during the pandemic...

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO