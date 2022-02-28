ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Byrne Credits Music Making as His Life Saver: 'I Feel Less Alone'

By Angeline Sicily
musictimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Byrne thanked music for helping him overcome his fears while feeling a little less lonely. Byrne recently opened up about his decades-worth of music-making in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. The singer graced the podcast following the success of his concert film, "American...

Harper's Bazaar

David Byrne Is Our March 2022 Music Director

I don’t like to think of myself as an idol. But if I can be an inspiration in some way, well, that's pretty nice. Since forming the pioneering art-rock band Talking Heads in 1975, Byrne has charted a singularly polymathic creative path, navigating a successful solo music career while venturing into dance, theater, film, and other visual and performance work. In 2018, he released his 10th studio album, American Utopia, which has since been adapted for Broadway. “The show homes in on specific issues like race, immigration, and voting and communicates the positive side of thinking about them,” says Byrne, who is exhibiting a collection of his drawings at New York’s Pace Gallery through March 19. For this issue, he curated a playlist with a legacy theme, choosing artists, he says, “who have built upon what came before them.” Along with “Deathless” by Afro-French-Cuban twin-sister duo Ibeyi, whose spiritual traditions inform their songwriting, he included “Santé” by Belgian electronic music star Stromae, who acknowledges his roots by “incorporating a lot of African rhythms into his music,” as well as “Te Ao Mārama/Solar Power” by Lorde. “It’s Lorde doing a version of her hit in Māori,” explains Byrne. “It ties back to her being from New Zealand and making that part of who she is.”
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Montaigne & David Byrne – “Always Be You”

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Montaigne, an Australian art-pop artist who’s released a couple of albums and who represented her homeland at the Eurovision Song Contest last year. If that’s the case, don’t feel bad. David Byrne, elder god of art-pop, had never heard of Montaigne, either. But when Montaigne reached out for a collaboration, Byrne became a fan, and the two have now teamed up for a new single called “Always Be You.”
MUSIC
CBS News

David Byrne on "American Utopia," performing at 69

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Byrne rose to prominence in the mid-1980s with his band "Talking Heads." For his 2018 album "American Utopia," Byrne launched a groundbreaking world tour that has now become a hit Broadway show. Anthony Mason spoke to Byrne.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Ty Pennington Reacts to Critics of His Body After Swimsuit Photo: 'I'm Human and I Have Feelings'

Ty Pennington is hammering the message home: internet bullying is not cool. In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 57-year-old carpenter, who is best known for his time on Trading Spaces and as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, responded to those who had negative things to say about the silly video he posted on his Instagram that featured him shirtless and dancing.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Morris Day Drops Shocking Revelation About Prince's Estate's Dark Secret

Morris Day left a scathing remark about Prince's estate and his career as the lead singer of Morris Day and the Time. For 40 years, Day served as the frontman of the funk group Prince established. But after years of staying silent, the musician revealed the real reason he can never perform under the name of Morris Day and The Time ever again.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Alex Lifeson on making his Epiphone Les Paul Axcess: “My biggest concern was, can we get Custom Shop quality in a guitar that costs quite a bit less? I think we did it”

Across five decades with Rush, Alex Lifeson put his own unique spin on the role of the electric guitar in the power trio format, imbuing his band’s compositions with twisted riffs, colorful extended chords, ringing arpeggios, wild whammy bar squiggles, sticky pop melodies and all manner of proggy excursions.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Randy Newman Postpones Tour Dates Because of SHOCKING Health Condition

Coinciding with the postponement of his European tour dates, Randy Newman has shared a rather shocking revelation about his most recent health condition. The Toy Story singer indefinitely postpones his "An Evening With Randy Newman: Live In Concert" European dates because of an injury he has sustained. The 78-year old...
CELEBRITIES
