David Byrne Credits Music Making as His Life Saver: 'I Feel Less Alone'

I don’t like to think of myself as an idol. But if I can be an inspiration in some way, well, that's pretty nice. Since forming the pioneering art-rock band Talking Heads in 1975, Byrne has charted a singularly polymathic creative path, navigating a successful solo music career while venturing into dance, theater, film, and other visual and performance work. In 2018, he released his 10th studio album, American Utopia, which has since been adapted for Broadway. “The show homes in on specific issues like race, immigration, and voting and communicates the positive side of thinking about them,” says Byrne, who is exhibiting a collection of his drawings at New York’s Pace Gallery through March 19. For this issue, he curated a playlist with a legacy theme, choosing artists, he says, “who have built upon what came before them.” Along with “Deathless” by Afro-French-Cuban twin-sister duo Ibeyi, whose spiritual traditions inform their songwriting, he included “Santé” by Belgian electronic music star Stromae, who acknowledges his roots by “incorporating a lot of African rhythms into his music,” as well as “Te Ao Mārama/Solar Power” by Lorde. “It’s Lorde doing a version of her hit in Māori,” explains Byrne. “It ties back to her being from New Zealand and making that part of who she is.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO