ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Hope You Are Hungry, It’s Time for Maine Restaurant Week

By Chris Sedenka
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. One of the premier annual events is back. Starting March 1 and running through March 12, Maine Restaurant Week takes center stage in Maine. Maine...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Loved Desserts in Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I wish I knew why, but I'm a complete sucker for these website maps that take data from Google Trends and determine things that we like the most in our state like our favorite movie, drink, or chain restaurant. It's a fascinating look into the way we think, so here's another one.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Get Ready for Art and Dancing at This Art Rave in Portland, Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Maine is home to many artists. Portland even has a Friday Art Walk, where you can take a free self-guided tour of art galleries, art studios, museums, and alternative art venues on the first Friday of every month from 5 to 8 pm.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

John Travolta Puts His Dazzling Mansion in Maine Back on the Market

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Last February, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing. According to Daily Mail UK, Travolta was spotted vacationing over the holidays at the enormous estate with his children. Just a couple of months later, it's once again re-listed by Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty by Brian Wickenden. If you missed it the first time around, let's take a tour of the sprawling estate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Seacoast Current

Here Are 60 Songs That Mainers Say They Want to Be the Last Song They Ever Hear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all had that discussion about what our last meal would be. The latest polling says that ice cream, steak, pizza, lobster, hamburger, and spaghetti are top answers by the way. But what about your last song? What would be the last song you would want to hear? We asked Mainers on Facebook for their response, and we got hundreds of them.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Pub Crawl#Coffee Shops#Design#Food Drink#Mainers#Maine Spirits
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Chefs Compete in Heated Cooking Competition in Portsmouth, NH, for an Amazing Cause

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I feel so lucky to live on the Seacoast, specifically Portsmouth, because it is such a foodie town. Some of the most renowned chefs in the country call the New Hampshire's Seacoast home, and I am just out here reaping all the delicious benefits!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seacoast Current

Strong Wind Caused Sunday River Gondola to Fall to Ground With Skier Inside

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Maine boasts many mountains that skiers and snowboarders flock to in the winters. A personal favorite of mine and many is Sunday River in Newry, right outside of the adorable ski town of Bethel.
Seacoast Current

Petting Zoo, Fire Dancing, and More at Westbrook Winterfest This Saturday!

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. After a couple of unusually warm days, extremely cold days, and some more snow, just because the meteorological winter has ended, it’s still very much winter here in Maine. The fresh snowfall gives the perfect backdrop for Westbrook Winterfest 2022 this Saturday, March 5th.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

You Can Now Sip Congdon’s Doughnuts in New Beer Brewed in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Maine has some very beloved donut spots. One of those beloved spots is Congdon's Doughnuts down in Wells. Congdon's is a cherished family-owned business that loves the community that they call home.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Enjoy Luxury Mountain Living With Ski Resort Views in This Newry, Maine Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Deep in Western Maine lies the town of Newry. Known mostly as the home of Sunday River Ski Resort, it's also earned a reputation for having some serious real estate property. This isn't surprising considering Sunday River's proximity and the outdoor oasis all around the area.
NEWRY, ME
Seacoast Current

Events Happening in March All Over the State of Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Each month boasts new events and activities around Maine, and March is no exception. From comedy shows to professional bull riding, there is plenty to see and do to keep busy during the last few cold weeks of winter.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy