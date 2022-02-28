Hope You Are Hungry, It’s Time for Maine Restaurant Week

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Last February, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing. According to Daily Mail UK, Travolta was spotted vacationing over the holidays at the enormous estate with his children. Just a couple of months later, it's once again re-listed by Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty by Brian Wickenden. If you missed it the first time around, let's take a tour of the sprawling estate.

