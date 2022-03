Effective: 2022-02-23 05:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Matanuska Valley The following message is transmitted at the request of the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center. THE HATCHER PASS AVALANCHE CENTER HAS ISSUED AN AVALANCHE WARNING * WHAT...The avalanche danger is high. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended * WHERE...Skeetawk / mile 11 to Independence Mine, including Gold Mint and Archangel Valley * WHEN...In effect from Tuesday 700 AKST to Wednesday 700 AKST. * IMPACTS...An additional 2 to 3 inches of SWE and 18 to 24 inches of snow has accumulated over the last 24hrs. Snowfall should taper by 6pm Tuesday. Large to very large human triggered avalanches are very likely and natural avalanches are likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Debris from avalanches above may run into valley bottoms. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS..Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Backcountry travelers should stay off of and out from underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances. Avoid avalanche terrain. Consult http://www.hpavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. The Hatcher Pass Road remains closed at mile 11 due to avalanche activity. For more information visit hpavalanche.org.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO