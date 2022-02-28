Watch Cannons in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

Cannons will join Audacy for a special interview and performance from the DTS Sound Space on Sunday, March 6 at 8:45PM ET/PT -- hosted by Megan Holiday .

Michelle Joy , Ryan Clapham , and Paul Davis formed Cannons in Los Angeles in 2013, after the latter longtime friends connected with Joy through an online want ad -- and the rest, as they say, is history.

With three EPs ( Up All Night , In A Heartbeat , and Covers by Cannons ) and two studio albums independently released (2017's Night Drive and 2019's Shadows ), the group is now working on their major-label follow-up, Fever Dream , to be released by Columbia Records on March 25. Pre-save the first single, "Hurricane," now.

Cannons will also be hitting the road in 2022 to support the new record, with North American dates scheduled between March and August. See the full itinerary below, and get your tickets HERE .

Cannons Fever Dream Tour Dates:

MAR 1 | Stream Event | Live Stream

MAR 2 | San Francisco, CA

MAR 3 |Santa Cruz, CA

MAR 7 | Santa Barbara, CA

MAR 9 | Arcata, CA

MAR 10 | Portland, OR

MAR 11 | Vancouver, Canada

MAR 12 | Seattle, WA

MAR 15 | Salt Lake City, UT

MAR 16 | Denver, CO

MAR 18 | Minneapolis, MN

MAR 19 | Chicago, IL

MAR 20 | Detroit, MI

MAR 22 | Somerville, MA

MAR 23 | Brooklyn, NY

MAR 25 | PhilaMOCA | Philadelphia, PA

MAR 26 | Washington, DC

MAR 28 | Toronto, Canada

MAR 29 | Pittsburgh, PA

MAR 30 | Cleveland, OH

APR 1 | Indianapolis, IN

APR 2 | Columbus, OH

APR 4 | Nashville, TN

APR 5 | Atlanta, GA

APR 7 | South Baton Rouge, LA

APR 8 | Houston, TX

APR 9 | Fort Worth, TX

APR 10 | Austin, TX

APR 12 | Phoenix, AZ

APR 13 | Santa Fe, NM

APR 15 | Santa An,a CA

MAY 11 | The Venice West | Venice, CA

MAY 13 | BeachLife Festival 2022 | Redondo Beach, CA

JUL 22 | Neumos | Seattle, WA

AUG 26 | CAS | Columbus, OH

Don't miss our full chat and performance from Cannons happening right here on Sunday, March 6 at 8:45PM ET/PT -- and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space at Audacy.com/Live .

