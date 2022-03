With just one sheet of puff pastry, creamy cheese, and a few roasted carrots, this carrot tart will be a colorful and delicious addition to your Easter brunch menu. This recipe showcases carrots—a year-round staple—that shine their brightest during the spring when they're most tender. Roasted with a little bit of olive oil, salt, and pepper, naturally sweet carrots balance the spicy garlic and herb cheese in this tart made with buttery, flaky puff pastry. Cut it into small rectangles to serve as an appetizer, or double the recipe and serve generous slices as the main dish of your vegetarian Easter menu.

