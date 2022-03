As our nation recognizes Black history this month, it is important to remember history’s lingering effects on economic outcomes, especially the racial wealth gap. Take the case of J.B. Stradford, a Black entrepreneur, who — unlike others — survived the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, when white mobs razed one of the wealthiest Black communities in the U.S. But his hotel and other properties did not survive. His great-grandson, John W. Rogers Jr. of Ariel Investments, calculates that Stradford’s investments, then valued at $125,000, would be worth over $100 million today.

